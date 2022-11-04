Denver firefighters had a woman declared dead. Then she started moving.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Denver police officer emerged from a house on a late June morning to tell firefighters that the woman they’d come to check on was “obviously dead.” The firefighters outside phoned a doctor to report that she was dead. The doctor declared her dead. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Just a few minutes after firefighters left the scene, police hailed them back.

“Guys I’m really sorry, I walked in to clear the house and when I was near her she moved her head,” the officer told them, according to a recently released report.

The woman was alive.

The incident triggered an investigation and disciplinary proceedings against the two Denver Fire Department firefighters. Last month, both were punished for relaying the police officer’s assessment and passing it off as their own — instead of checking on the woman themselves. Public safety officials said both failed to do their jobs properly, lied or otherwise misled others, hurt the entire fire department and “brought disrepute on and compromised the integrity of the city.”

Advertisement

“Most importantly, this misconduct failed the patient and involved a demonstrable serious risk to public safety,” Mary Dulacki, chief deputy executive director with the city’s Department of Public Safety, wrote in her disciplinary order for one of the firefighters.

The Department of Public Safety, which oversees both the fire and police departments, said it handled the employees’ misconduct appropriately.

“The Denver Fire Department (DFD) took immediate action to address this incident and ensure the patient was transported and admitted to the hospital,” a public safety official told The Washington Post in a statement. “Following a thorough review subject to DFD’s discipline process, those involved were appropriately disciplined.”

The discipline stems from a 911 call that came in just after 8 a.m. on June 24. A father told dispatchers he was worried about his 57-year-old daughter, who lived alone. She’d recently had stomach surgery, and although they normally spoke every day, he hadn’t heard from her in nearly a week.

Advertisement

Police forced entry into her home about 2½ hours later, records show. Before anyone from the fire department entered the house, one of the officers came out, reporting that the woman was clearly dead, Dulacki said in her report. Her body was bloated, smelled like it was decomposing and was leaking fluid, the report states.

This led fire department Lt. Patrick Lopez to call a doctor in the Denver Health Medical Center and Hospital emergency department to pronounce her dead based on firefighters’ report from the field. As it rang, Lopez handed the phone to his subordinate, firefighter Marshall Henry, who proceeded to describe the woman’s condition to the physician despite never having seen her or given her a physical exam, as required by department protocol.

“The doctor asked clarifying questions about the patient’s condition and Firefighter Henry deliberately misrepresented himself to the doctor as being next to the patient and as having performed a patient assessment,” Dulacki wrote in her disciplinary order.

Advertisement

The doctor pronounced the woman dead at 10:41 a.m., Henry told investigators. Colorado state law requires a medical professional to be notified and make the official announcement of death.

Without a patient to help, Lopez and the rest of his firefighting crew headed back to the station. Around that time, an officer returned inside the house to search for weapons. During the scan, the officer noticed the patient “twitching.” He radioed for firefighters and paramedics to get back to the scene. And so, about four minutes after clearing the call, they returned. Once they did, the rescuers, including Lopez and Henry, took the woman to the hospital.

In an email, a Department of Public Safety official said the woman survived but did not give an update on her condition.

Realizing his mistake after the call was over, Henry reported the incident to his superiors, prompting them to request a statement from Lopez.

Advertisement

In that statement, the lieutenant said that two officers met his crew as they arrived at the scene, telling them they were about to check on the woman. After police forced entry, an officer went inside, eventually reemerging to report that the woman was “obviously dead.” The officer said firefighters didn’t need to go inside, Lopez told investigators, adding that he believed the officer didn’t want them in the house because it was now a crime scene.

At a pre-disciplinary hearing in late September, Henry admitted he botched the welfare call and apologized. He said he let down three families with his misconduct: the patient’s, his own and the one he’d built at the fire department, which had “gifted this career.”

“Firefighter Henry said that he knew better than to make that call,” Dulacki wrote in her report.

Advertisement

Although Lopez took full responsibility for the actions of his crew at his hearing, he accused police of inappropriate behavior, including giving a “horrific” description of the scene inside the house.

The officer who declared the woman “obviously dead,” Eugene McComas, told investigators he never barred Lopez or any other firefighters from going into the house, and Dulacki noted that no one else at the scene backed up Lopez’s assertion. A public safety official told The Post an internal investigation into McComas’s actions is ongoing.

As a result of his misconduct, Lopez was demoted from lieutenant to firefighter, barred from seeking a promotion for five years and suspended for 14 shifts without pay. He also agreed to be fired if he misbehaves in a way that results in “sustained discipline” over a five-year probationary period. Henry was also suspended for 14 shifts without pay.

“I will never trust what a cop says again,” he told investigators.

Jessica Lipscomb contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article