He jokingly compared covid to a zombie apocalypse. An arrest followed.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Waylon Bailey thought it was some sort of cruel prank when about a dozen SWAT team members pulled up to his Alexandria, La., home with their weapons drawn. He hadn’t called sheriff’s deputies, and he couldn’t think of anything they’d want with him. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But after they arrested him and took him into custody, Bailey learned he was facing a felony terrorism charge — over a joke he made on Facebook comparing the coronavirus pandemic to the zombie apocalypse featured in the 2013 film “World War Z” starring Brad Pitt.

“SHARE SHARE SHARE ! ! ! ! JUST IN: RAPIDES PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE HAVE ISSUED THE ORDER, IF DEPUTIES COME INTO CONTACT WITH ‘THE INFECTED’ SHOOT ON SIGHT….Lord have mercy on us all. #Covid9teen #weneedyoubradpitt,” read Bailey’s emoji-filled post.

That was on March 20, 2020, when the news cycle was consumed by a novel virus spreading across the world. But the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bailey’s post was a threat to public safety and placed him under arrest, without having a warrant. Though the district attorney decided not to prosecute, Bailey filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging that deputies had violated his First and Fourth amendment rights.

Advertisement

While the lawsuit was dismissed by the court, Bailey is now appealing the decision in an attempt to hold the sheriff’s office accountable for what he contends was a wrongful arrest and a violation of his freedom of speech.

“I need to stand up for myself because what [deputies] did was morally wrong,” Bailey told The Washington Post. “They came to my home three hours after I made the post. What sort of investigation is that? And for what? A joke they didn’t like? It’s messed up.”

But David C. Joseph, a U.S. district judge for the Western District of Louisiana, didn’t see it that way when he issued a ruling on Bailey’s lawsuit this summer. In his July 20 order, he dismissed Bailey’s claims against Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office investigator Randell Iles, saying the investigator is protected by qualified immunity, a doctrine that makes it nearly impossible for citizens to sue law enforcement officers. Joseph also ruled that Iles “had probable cause to arrest Bailey for violating Louisiana’s terrorizing statute.”

“Bailey’s post publishing misinformation during the very early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and time of national crisis was remarkably similar in nature to falsely shouting fire in a crowded theatre,” Joseph wrote in his ruling. “Viewed in light of the surrounding circumstances, Bailey’s Facebook post may very well have been intended to incite lawless action, and in any event, certainly had a substantial likelihood of inciting fear, lawlessness, and violence.”

Advertisement

Under the state’s law, it’s legal to execute an arrest without a warrant as long as there’s a reasonable basis for believing an offense has been committed. Louisiana’s statute considers any “intentional communication of information that the commission of a crime of violence is imminent or in progress or that a circumstance dangerous to human life exists or is about to exist” as a terrorizing act. But such messages must carry the intent of causing people to fear for their safety or spark an evacuation.

According to Ben Field — an attorney representing Bailey with the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit public interest law firm — regarding Bailey’s joke as a terroristic act is a stretch.

“This was something that didn’t go viral, and there wasn’t any indication at all that his Facebook friends took it seriously,” he told The Post.

Advertisement

When reached by The Post to discuss Bailey’s allegations, Tommy Carnline, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office chief of staff, said the office does not comment on pending litigation.

Bailey’s post — which he said was meant as an inside joke between friends — came 11 days after Louisiana announced its first coronavirus case. In the midst of a foggy time of uncertainty and fear, Bailey said he wanted to poke fun at how “people will believe anything that they see on Facebook.” His girlfriend at the time, now his wife, flippantly wrote that she’d “report him” — a comment investigators would eventually say led them to believe it was a true threat, according to court records. After Bailey filed his lawsuit, the district court sided with the sheriff’s office, ruling that the joke constituted incitement.

Field, Bailey’s lawyer, rejected the judge’s analysis, asserting that Bailey’s joke was a form of protected speech, no different from a bit shared by a comedian during a stand-up show or between friends sitting in a bar.

Advertisement

In the age of social media, Field said, the sheer amount of messages posted and their heightened visibility have made it easier for law enforcement officials to take action against those they might deem improper. The courts, he added, have to “catch up.”

“These cases are more common than anyone would think in this day and age,” he said. “I hope that people realize that free speech is something that we have to defend in every generation because it’s not automatic. This is a situation where you have police arresting people for making a joke online to their friends. And if they can do that and get away with it, then I don’t think that anybody’s speech is safe.”

For Bailey, the episode has marked a sort of before and after in his life. The arrest left him shaken — with “a bit of PTSD,” even — and he said he has had to take medication for depression and anxiety. When deputies arrived at his house, news spread quickly in a town where his family has deep roots. His grandmother, who lives in the house in front of his, saw the arrest unfold from her window.

“I’m a fourth-generation resident of this town, and I was very proud of my name,” Bailey said. “Now I just want to clear my name.”

A formal apology from the sheriff’s office would be nice too, he added.

GiftOutline Gift Article