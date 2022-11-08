Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre drops lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Giuffre, who had previously accused former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager under the control of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, on Tuesday dropped a defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dershowitz, who had called Giuffre’s allegations lies in a countersuit, agreed to drop his lawsuit in a document filed by both parties’ lawyers in federal court.

“I have long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz. However I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment,” Giuffre said in a statement shared by her lawyers. “I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz.”

She said that the litigation had been stressful and burdensome for her and her family, and that they all believed it was time to move on.

Advertisement

Attorneys for both parties agreed the cases be dismissed and neither party would be awarded costs or legal fees. Both Giuffre and Dershowitz have also signed off their right to appeal.

In late 2014, Giuffre began accusing Dershowitz of sexually assaulting her while she was being abused by Epstein at his Florida mansion between 2000 and 2002. By then, the statute of limitations had passed for a criminal case.

Dershowitz began an aggressive campaign to deny Giuffre’s claims, calling her a “certified, complete, total liar.” Giuffre sued Dershowitz for defamation in April 2019.

Dershowitz’s lawyers asked that a judge dismiss the defamation lawsuit against him. When the motion was denied, Dershowitz countersued Giuffre in federal court in New York in November of that year.

Dershowitz had also claimed that Giuffre was “pressured to falsely accuse Dershowitz” by her lawyers, namely the law firm headed by renowned attorney David Boies.

Advertisement

Boies also sued Dershowitz for defamation in November 2019, and was thrown out of a libel suit he filed against Dershowitz in October 2019.

As a result of Tuesday’s proceedings, a federal lawsuit involving claims and counterclaims between Giuffre and Dershowitz was dropped, and a New York State Court lawsuit involving claims and counterclaims between Boies and Dershowitz was dropped.

Dershowitz, who represented then-President Trump during 2020 impeachment proceedings and advised the defense during O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in 1995, said he met Epstein in 1996 and reluctantly represented him when he was being investigated for sex trafficking in 2005. Epstein had then pleaded guilty to two prostitution-related charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Federal authorities relaunched an investigation into Epstein after an investigative series by the Miami Herald in November 2018. Federal prosecutors in New York indicted him in July 2018. He was found dead in his jail cell a month after his arrest.

Advertisement

Giuffre’s defamation suit against Dershowitz was seen by some as a path to more information, and justice, for accusers who were disappointed by the end of the criminal case against Epstein, The Washington Post reported in 2019.

In his statement Tuesday, Dershowitz said that he never had sex with Giuffre. “I have nevertheless come to believe that at the time she accused me, she believed what she said.” He then acknowledged that she had suffered at the hands of Epstein and commended “her work combating the evil of sex trafficking.”

Dershowitz also said that his allegations about Boies being engaged in an extortion plot and suborning perjury were mistaken.

Tom Jackman and Deanna Paul contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article