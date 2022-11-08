Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi sentenced to 11 years in U.S. prison

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Nigerian fraudster accused of using the proceeds of his crimes to fund a lavish lifestyle he flaunted on social media was sentenced to more than 11 years in a U.S. federal prison for his role in a series of international online scams. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, better known by his Instagram handle Hushpuppi, was sentenced to 135 months in prison and ordered by a California judge Monday to pay a total of $1.7 million to two of his victims, according to a Justice Department news release.

Although he would later be accused by prosecutors of targeting high-profile victims including a U.S. law firm, a foreign bank and a professional soccer club in Britain, Abbas never appeared to keep a low profile. The 40-year-old shared pictures and videos of his life in Dubai with his more than 2 million Instagram followers, according to the Associated Press, showing off luxury cars, designer clothes and trips on a private jet. His account has since been deactivated.

Abbas was extradited to the United States from the United Arab Emirates following his arrest in Dubai in June 2020 and has remained in U.S. custody ever since. Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, described him in a statement as “one of the most prolific money launderers in the world.”

#فيديو | "صيد الثعالب 2": شرطة دبي تُسقط "هاشبوبي" و"وود بيري" و10 أفراد من عصابة غسيل أموال واحتيال إلكترونية دولية#هاشبوبي #HushPuppi pic.twitter.com/aXyft2fnZG — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 25, 2020

As part of a plea deal last year, he admitted to conspiracy to engage in money laundering in the full knowledge that the money was obtained illegally.

In one case, prosecutors alleged that he conspired with others to trick a Qatari business executive into sending them hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to the plea deal, Abbas and an associate falsely told the unidentified business owner that the money was needed to help secure a $15 million loan that the victim needed to build a school and related tax costs.

Abbas then used the money for his own benefit, buying a $230,000 luxury Swiss watch and obtaining citizenship and a passport from the tiny Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the plea deal said.

He also admitted as part of the plea deal to being a co-conspirator in plans to launder around $14.7 million stolen from a bank in Malta. In an aspect of the case not mentioned in the plea deal, U.S. prosecutors alleged that the funds were taken by North Korean hackers.

Alway, the FBI assistant director, said this fraud “financially ruined scores of victims and provided assistance to the North Korean regime.”

According to the plea deal, one of the tactics favored by Abbas and his associates was “business email compromise,” a type of phishing attack in which scammers illegally access email accounts belonging to a company to trick employees into making an unauthorized money transfer.

Abbas and his co-conspirators used this tactic to conspire to launder millions of pounds stolen from the unnamed British soccer club and a British company. In another case, Abbas was accused of scamming a law firm in New York into fraudulently transferring more than $900,000 to a Mexican bank account controlled by his fellow conspirator, Canadian national Ghaleb Alaumary.

Alaumary was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison in September 2021 for conspiring to launder tens of millions of dollars in various fraud schemes, including in the alleged North Korean online banking theft.

In a letter to the judge before his sentencing, Abbas admitted providing the bank accounts into which he and his co-conspirators encouraged victims to deposit funds. But in most cases, he denied that any transaction — and therefore any loss to the victims — had occurred.

The only exception was the case of the Qatari national. Abbas said his involvement in that scam led to “the loss of over $300,000 out of [the] total $800,000.”

For that, he wrote, “I make no excuse for my actions and I take full responsibility for what I have done, if I could turn back the hands of time I would make an entirely different decision and be more careful in the choices and friends I make.”

Abbas was ordered to repay $922,857 to the law firm and $809,983 to the business owner in Qatar as part of his sentence.

“Abbas leveraged his social media platforms — where he amassed a considerable following — to gain notoriety and to brag about the immense wealth he acquired by conducting business email compromise scams, online bank heists and other cyber-enabled fraud,” Alway said.

“This significant sentence is the result of years’ worth of collaboration among law enforcement in multiple countries and should send a clear warning to international fraudsters that the FBI will seek justice for victims, regardless of whether criminals operate within or outside United States borders.”

