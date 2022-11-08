Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The polls opened on Election Day and good citizens lined up to vote. Their neighbors had arrived before the sun came up to post helpful signs directing the flow of traffic. Senior citizens settled on folding chairs set behind plexiglass shields and checked folks in and gave them their ballots. Americans walked into closet-size booths or stepped into tiny, nondescript cubicles with earnest privacy shields and cast their vote in the enduring belief that their voice would be heard and their opinions would count.

It really was quite a marvel. People came out on Election Day despite it all — or because of it all.

Democracy is teetering. Belief in the system is frayed. Election deniers, conspiracy theorists and proud fools are on the ballot across the country, and many are poised to win their races. The country is waist-high in misinformation. Threats of violence lurk on social media. The danger is real.

In Pennsylvania and Michigan, Republicans filed lawsuits to challenge votes cast by those likely to support Democrats, effectively disenfranchising their fellow citizens. In Texas, a local chapter of the NAACP accused White election workers of harassing Black voters, including an elderly Black woman who was reportedly asked to recite her address aloud. In Florida, the rules for voting have gotten so convoluted and the penalties for mistakes so unforgiving that a woman shuttled her elderly parents to an early voting site — her mother leaning on a cane and her father sitting in a wheelchair — rather than risk a vote-by-mail fiasco. Districts have been gerrymandered into amoeba-like blobs to give one party nearly insurmountable advantages over another.

And yet, people still came out to vote. Seeing the lines of patiently waiting citizens doesn’t erase the country’s problems. But they do serve as a reminder that the problems are worth solving. People remained committed to the process — out of habit, out of hope, out of determination, out of frustration, out of fear.

The poll workers turned up. God bless them. What was once little more than a sleepy lesson in civics has become a test of will and courage. It has become a measure of one’s ability to withstand accusations of fraud and deceit; it’s a form of patriotism exemplified by Shaye Moss, who worked the polls in Georgia during the 2020 election along with her mother. Moss had her world turned upside down by election deniers who claimed that surveillance video showed her mother handing her secret USB drives that subverted the will of the electorate when, in fact, Moss’s mother was merely giving her daughter a “ginger mint” during a long night of vote counting.

Moss told this story during one of the Jan. 6 committee hearings. She cried during her testimony. Her memories were heartbreaking and harrowing. They were shocking. After the 2020 election and its fallout, after poll workers were harassed and threatened, many of them quit. Local jurisdictions fretted about finding folks to help run the midterms. Still, the polls were maned. People didn’t give up even as they dealt with computer glitches, human missteps — even as they braced for a conspiracy storm.

Working the polls has long been something that retirees did, along with nice church ladies, neighborhood busybodies, local political gadflies and civics geeks. Those folks need security now. They need an action plan in case things turn volatile, especially if the tallying goes on past Election Day — just as all the election officials warned that it might.

In the images from polling places around the country, it’s the sameness that one notices, not the differences. The people arrive wearing jeans and sneakers and baseball caps. They stand in line with their hands stuffed into their pockets or clutching a to-go cup of coffee. They cast their ballot and walk out with their “I voted” sticker affixed to their shirt like a medal. And in a manner of speaking, it is. It’s a little scrap of paper that represents the blood and treasure it took to secure that fundamental right.

Nothing about voting is fancy or rarefied. It takes place in the most mundane locations: churches, recreation centers, elementary schools. It’s an intimate undertaking in the heart of communities. It’s rule-bound and yet so informal. It’s private but not impersonal.

Parents still insist on bringing their young children along to witness this act because they want to instill in them a reverence for the vote. They keep talking about the importance of voting even if election after election serves as a reminder of just how challenging it is to get younger people to turn out. Both parties try to woo the youth vote, shouting the invitation into the wind, ever optimistic that it will one day be accepted without reservations or caveats.

On Election Day, voters — those who say the system is secure and those who are certain of its failures — gave it one more chance. Not enough of them exercised their right: enough would be to see all eligible voters cast a ballot. All the manipulation of districts makes some votes a frustrating formality. All the money stuffed into political campaigns sometimes makes the choice a lesser of two evils. Our divisive party politics helps to prop up straw man candidates. Democracy is not assured; but people showed up as an act of faith. They did that much. And in these dire times, that was something worth seeing.

