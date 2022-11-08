Winning $2 billion Powerball ticket sold — the largest American jackpot

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After 40 drawings without a jackpot winner, there was one winner of the estimated $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot — the largest grand prize in the game’s quarter-century. The winning numbers (10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball 10) were drawn Tuesday after an unusual delay of several hours due to a technical problem.

The drawing, originally scheduled for Monday night, was delayed, the Michigan Lottery announced on Twitter, because one participating lottery was “still processing its sales and play data.”

Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to send in key information before the drawing, the statement said.

“Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win,” it added.

The winning ticket was sold in California.

The jackpot surpasses the $1.586 billion won in January 2016 and split by three people.

The Powerball organization started in 15 states and now operates in 45 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball, changed the game’s format in October 2015, The Washington Post reported the following year.

The association upped the number of those white balls that fill the tumbler from 59 to 69, which doubled the combinations of white balls, The Post reported. Odds of winning the jackpot went from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million. But the group did make it easier to win non-jackpot prizes, by decreasing the number of red Powerball balls to 26 from 35 — jackpot winners must correctly guess five numbers and the final red ball.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots, according to a Powerball news release:

1. $2.04 billion — Nov. 8, 2022 (Calif.)

7. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, N.Y.)

8. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022 (Calif., Wis.)

10. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012 (Ariz., Mo.)

