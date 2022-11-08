Here’s why we could be waiting awhile for midterm results

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Across the country, counting the midterm ballots could take longer than usual, experts warn, particularly in swing states with competitive races. The result: Americans might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress by the end of election night — or even longer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Several factors could contribute to a delay in calling races: the length of time it will take for election officials in many states to tabulate mail and absentee ballots, the potential for runoffs in close contests, caution by media organizations about declaring winners and possible litigation that could draw out the process.

Officials nationwide have urged patience, saying the post-pandemic rise in mail voting, along with a shifting road map of disparate rules, continues to slow vote tallies. Add that to the traditional snags of human error and technical difficulties. Naming winners in the showdowns for 35 Senate seats and 435 House seats, along with 36 governors’ contests and a batch of state legislative races, could be a week-plus journey.

“It doesn’t mean anything nefarious is happening,” acting Pennsylvania secretary of state Leigh M. Chapman said of the potential wait.

Mail voting surged during the pandemic as Americans, particularly Democrats, opted to skip crowded polling sites. Voters have applied for fewer absentee ballots than they did two years ago as coronavirus guards have collectively lowered, experts say, but requests are still outpacing 2018.

States enforce varying due dates for those envelopes, along with different procedures for when they can be vetted and tallied. That leads to quick answers in places like Delaware, which counted 90 percent of its 2020 votes in about two hours, and extended uncertainty in places like California, where ballots postmarked by Election Day can be tallied until Nov. 15.

In some states, such as Pennsylvania, election officials are not permitted to begin processing mail ballots until Election Day. The results of the Alaska congressional races may not be known until Nov. 23, the date the state’s ranked choice voting tabulations will take place (and the deadline for ballots mailed from overseas).

How long it took for five key states to count ballots in 2020 Days after election +5 Election Day +10 +15 +20 Pennsylvania 100% 99.2% 93.1% All ballots were counted 20 days after the election. 39.7% 0 Arizona 100% 89.1% 0 Michigan 100% All ballots were counted three days post-election. 33.3% 0 Georgia 100% 63.2% 0 Wisconsin 100% 62.1% 0 Source: Associated Press HANNAH DORMIDO/THE WASHINGTON POST How long it took for five key states to count ballots in 2020 Days after election +5 Election Day +10 +20 +15 Pennsylvania 100% 99.2% 93.1% All ballots were counted 20 days after the election. 39.7% 0 Arizona 100% 89.1% 0 Michigan 100% All ballots were counted three days post-election. 33.3% 0 Georgia 100% 63.2% 0 Wisconsin 100% 62.1% 0 Source: Associated Press HANNAH DORMIDO/THE WASHINGTON POST How long it took for five key states to count ballots in 2020 Election Day Days after election +5 +10 +15 +20 Pennsylvania 99.2% 100% 93.1% All ballots were counted 20 days after the election. 39.7% 0 Arizona 100% 89.1% 0 Michigan 100% All ballots were counted three days post-election. 33.3% 0 Georgia 100% 63.2% 0 Wisconsin 100% 62.1% 0 HANNAH DORMIDO/THE WASHINGTON POST Source: Associated Press

Normalizing vote-by-mail and the ballot dropbox in recent years has made democracy more convenient, advocates say: Turnout for the 2020 election skyrocketed to the highest levels in decades. But it also unleashed logistical hurdles and spurred false claims by then-President Donald Trump and his allies, who seized on early returns showing him in the lead in key states before mail ballots were counted.

Election officials have warned that early returns could create a “red mirage,” based on the initial tabulation of in-person ballots cast largely by Republican voters — only to be overtaken by a “blue shift,” when mail ballots cast by Democratic voters are tallied later.

The uncertainty of how voters of each party cast their ballots this year in different states will make races trickier to call, said David Scott, head of news strategy and operations at the Associated Press, which analyzes raw vote totals before naming winners.

“In Arizona, for example, votes counted after Election Day in 2018 were slightly more Democratic than those counted before,” he said. “But in 2020, votes counted after Election Day in Arizona were slightly more Republican than those counted before.”

The last ballots tallied could bring “unexpected shifts” for a candidate, he added, especially in contests where just a few hundred votes could deliver victory.

Because of this, Scott said the AP could delay some of its calls, particularly in close races. “That volatility makes it a challenge to know if the trend [of] the votes counted first will continue throughout the tabulation,” he said. “That will lead to caution.”

Several news outlets, including The Washington Post, said they’ll review data more rigorously this year before reporting the winners of the tightest races. And with all the fierce contests playing out, legal challenges and recounts are likely to trigger even more slowdowns.

In a Wednesday speech, President Biden told Americans to expect delays, saying “it takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner.”

Most states allow election workers to start opening and vetting mail ballots before Election Day, but Republicans have opposed that speed-enhancing step in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Granting a head start would provide “an extra day to cheat,” one GOP lawmaker in Wisconsin said.

In reality, such restrictions just slow the vote count, said Timothy Benyo, the elections director in Lehigh County, a registered Republican.

In Michigan, lawmakers passed a bill that enabled workers to start processing mail votes two days earlier, but the measure landed so late that several jurisdictions didn’t have time to switch plans. The secretary of state’s office predicted Michigan’s tally will be finished within 24 hours of the polls closing Tuesday at 8 p.m.

“There is a reality that the workflow of counting absentee ballots is really time-intensive,” said one county clerk at a news briefing. “Beyond the speed, we want to make sure that it’s right.”

Scott Clement, Tom Hamburger, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Patrick Marley contributed to this report.

