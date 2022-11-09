Wisconsin man charged with threatening Democratic governor

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michael Yaker got an email from a Wisconsin Capitol Police officer on Oct. 27 asking him to get in touch as soon as possible. The officer, Ted Schwarz, said he wanted to clarify “a concerning email” the office of Gov. Tony Evers (D) received from Yaker’s account that day. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yaker allegedly sent Schwarz a reply that night.

“I Speak For The More Than Human World I’d like to have my hands around his throat….I’d like to bash his head against A Concrete Wall Till The Concrete Turns to Dust,” the reply stated, according to a recently filed affidavit.

The threats allegedly continued before the email closed with, “Is That Clear enough For You Ted!?!?”

On Friday, Yaker was charged with two counts of making threats across state lines while he was allegedly away from his home in Wisconsin at a Halloween parade in Kansas. He’s accused of threatening to hurt Evers in emails and Facebook posts in which he allegedly described the governor as a “Dead Man Walking” who was “Marked For Elimination” and should “Prepare to Die.”

Advertisement

Yaker, 52, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of both counts. Federal court records list no attorney for Yaker.

Evers’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post. A spokeswoman for the governor declined to comment on Yaker’s case when asked by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Yaker’s arrest follows similar cases in which members of both major political parties have been threatened. It also follows an October attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), leading to calls for an end to political violence.

In July, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) released a compilation of threats and obscenities callers had hurled at those working in his office. In June, a man was charged with trying to kill Brett M. Kavanaugh after he was found armed with a gun and knife near the Supreme Court justice’s Maryland home. A Proud Boys supporter pleaded guilty last year to threatening Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.). And three weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, federal prosecutors accused a California man of making pipe bombs to go to “war” with Democrats in an effort to keep former president Donald Trump in power.

Advertisement

“Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years,” Kinzinger tweeted when he published the threatening messages. “But the darkness has reached new lows.”

In Wisconsin, after receiving a report from Schwarz, Detective Timothy Blanke with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office took over investigating Yaker’s alleged threats. In his affidavit, Blanke said he’s known Yaker as “a person of interest in numerous threats investigations” for more than a decade.

In January 2011, Yaker pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct after sharpening his ax in front of a government building six months earlier, according to Madison.com. He was accused of blaming government officials for contributing to his employment woes and told police that he was in possession of “his axe as an expression of free speech,” the Capital Times reported at the time.

Advertisement

In February of that year, Madison police issued him a stalking letter, ordering him to keep away from Scott McDonell, then the chair of the Dane County board of supervisors, according to Madison.com.

In March, he was again charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly using chalk to draw an ax on the sidewalk in front of the same government building, Madison.com reported. Alongside it, he wrote the initials of five government officials, including McDonell, according to the newspaper.

Six months later, in September 2011, Yaker was charged with stalking McDonell, to which he would plead guilty. He had brought a large ax to confront the board of supervisors chairman at the City-County Building during a forum of candidates running for county executive, according to Madison.com.

Evers, first elected in 2018, was in a fierce battle to win reelection Tuesday against Trump-backed Republican challenger Tim Michels.

GiftOutline Gift Article