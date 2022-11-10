Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $473 million more to Sandy Hook families

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Connecticut judge Thursday ordered Infowars founder Alex Jones and his company to pay an additional $473 million to the families of eight victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. The families and an FBI agent sued Jones for spreading misinformation about the 2012 mass shooting in which 20 children and six teachers were killed in an elementary school in Newtown, Conn.

Judge Barbara Bellis’s order comes nearly a month after Jones was ordered to pay $965 million in damages to the families in the culmination of the multiyear legal battle.

Jones, who has argued he does not have the funds to pay for the damages, was also ordered not to transfer his assets outside of the United States until further notice from the court.

“This is the first step in making sure that Jones personally will pay every penny he has to the families he spent years tormenting,” Chris Mattei, who represents the families in the case against Jones, said in a statement shared with The Washington Post.

This is a developing story.

Kim Bellware contributed to this report.

