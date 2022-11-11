A ‘rainbow wave’ of candidates made history. What’s next for them?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When James Roesener answered the phone to speak to a reporter on Thursday, it was impossible not to hear his smile. Roesener, a 26-year-old high school graduate and store manager in Concord, N.H., was two days removed from making history: becoming the first out transgender man to ever be elected to a state legislature.

He had seen plenty of enthusiasm for his campaign in the months leading up to his election, Roesener said: “Actually, a lot of people didn’t know that there weren’t any trans men in legislative office yet, so they were really hyped to be part of that.”

Still, the outpouring of attention — “overwhelmingly positive,” he said — took Roesener by surprise.

He’s still coming to terms with the gravity of his historic achievement.

“We can move mountains as a community and we’re just kind of getting started,” Roesener said. “I’m excited to be in a time where I get to see the people who do that.”

He had to be reminded that he was one of those people. Roesener laughed in response, “That’s true. ... Maybe it hasn’t sunk in.”

Roesener was part of an unprecedented “rainbow wave” of LGBTQ candidates who ran for office in record numbers and won in record numbers. According to the Victory Fund, an LGBTQ political PAC that tracked queer and trans candidates across the country, out of 714 out LGBTQ candidates who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 436 won their races, with the possibility of even more gains in the coming days. (As of Friday morning, 25 races were undecided.)

It was also the first time out LGBTQ candidates were on the ballot in all 50 states — as well as D.C., Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. But their unprecedented success comes at a time when LGBTQ rights are at risk across the country.

Some of these trailblazing candidates will work in statehouses that have made curbing the rights of LGBTQ people a legislative priority. Others will be in a position to help codify more LGBTQ protections. As many of these barrier breakers come to terms with their historic success and what it means to their communities, they must also look ahead to what’s next.

The midterms brought more good news beyond record LGBTQ wins. Nevada voters passed an Equal Rights Amendment that is considered the most comprehensive in the nation, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and “gender identity or expression,” among other attributes. And there were cisgender candidates who pledged to protect queer and trans people, such as Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, who were embraced by large shares of voters.

Leigh Finke, representative-elect for Minnesota, expected she and other LGBTQ officials would “have to fight like hell to protect the rights we have.” Finke is the first out trans woman to be elected to the Minnesota state legislature. Her run was inspired by fears that the statehouse would move in the direction that others have — toward curbing the rights of trans people.

But this week, Democrats notched major wins in Minnesota, maintaining their majority in the Minnesota House, flipping the Senate and reelecting Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. What’s more, all the out LGBTQ candidates on the ballot (11 total) won their races, said Finke.

“What I expected to be the case in Minnesota was a new group of queer people would come into a minority situation in the House or Senate and we would have to fight like hell to protect the rights we have. And that didn’t happen,” Finke said.

Now, Finke said, LGBTQ groups in the legislature can focus on protecting and advancing their rights, not defending them.

“The landscape has just completely changed,” she said. “I’m so excited and so eager to get in and do the work for our community.”

This is a big part of the value of having equitable representation of LGBTQ people in politics, especially in state and local races, said Fuji.

“Congress gets a lot of attention, but at the end of the day, the policy that really directly impacts LGBTQ folks is at the local and state level,” he said. “It’s school boards, it’s city councils, it’s state legislatures. That is where LGBTQ freedoms are fought and won.”

And they’re happening in places some wouldn’t expect.

When Montana state representative-elect Zooey Zephyr got on a plane from New York to Montana on election night, she was flanked by people who had voted for her, she said.

“They were about a half-dozen people on the plane who were asking me about the results as it was going,” Zephyr said. Not long after her flight landed, Zephyr became the first trans woman in Montana’s state legislature.

Zephyr knows she will face challenges when she takes office next year. Republicans are poised to have a supermajority in the statehouse, where they have advanced a slew of anti-LGBTQ laws, including one that bars trans girls from competing in girls’ sports from kindergarten up through college.

But those policies are the reason Zephyr decided to run in the first place. And, buoyed by the show of support from her Missoula community and people across the country, Zephyr is excited to get to work on housing issues as well as LGBTQ protections, like banning conversion therapy.

She’s also nervous — not necessarily a bad thing, Zephyr said. She’s been channeling the advice of a former wrestling coach, said Zephyr: “If you’re not nervous, you’re not ready.”

Those nerves are signaling to your body that what you’re doing is important to you, Zephyr said. “Every fight that will be going on in the legislature will be important to me, and it will be worth fighting for, and that means it’s worth being nervous about.”

These LGBTQ battles in conservative strongholds are important to highlight, advocates and scholar said. This is especially true for trans and nonbinary people, who have seen an uptick in laws eroding their rights.

“No matter where you live in this country, there are trans people fighting for their own safety and dignity,” said Gillian Branstetter, a communications strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union. And they’re picking up allies along the way.

A run for public office can have an especially powerful ripple effect for marginalized groups, said TJ Billard, an assistant professor at Northwestern University and executive director of the Center for Applied Transgender Studies.

“I do think [it] plays a major role in how civically engaged people are in their local communities,” Billard said.

Mauree Turner broke barriers in 2020 when they were elected to the Oklahoma legislature, becoming the first publicly nonbinary person to do so in the country. Turner was also the first Muslim in Oklahoma history to serve in the statehouse. They were reelected Tuesday, earning nearly 80 percent of the vote.

Turner, a progressive Democrat, has seen their work galvanize grassroots political campaigns across Oklahoma County — the only county that saw major Democratic wins this election cycle. And Turner can see that energy spreading: “Some of the most progressive conversations I’ve had have been in rural Oklahoma.”

But after serving their first term, Turner is also aware of the costs of being the first. During their term, Oklahoma passed a law banning the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates and a bill withholding public funds from the Oklahoma University Children’s Hospital on the basis of providing gender-affirming care.

Being a trailblazing representative can be “very toxic work,” Turner said. “You get that vitriol first and foremost before other folks really see it,” they said. “I’m like, ‘oh God,’ this is so much worse than I think people expect or understand.”

Turner battles internally with encouraging other members of their community to get into the arena with them, “to say, ‘Do this, too. Take these lashings too and we get to go so much further.’ ”

Still, Turner feels deeply indebted to their community, which keeps Turner going.

“I’m just so thankful that I’m alive today and I get to do this work because there’s so many in the community who don’t get to be,” Turner said. “I get to do that because of everybody in my life that is attached to me.”

