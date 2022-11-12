Planes crash midair at Dallas air show, videos show

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two planes crashed in midair during an air show Saturday afternoon in Dallas, the FAA says. “A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday,” an FAA statement said. “At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft.”

It was unclear how many people were aboard the planes or whether there were injuries.

Dallas Executive Airport, which was hosting the event, said fire and rescue crews were responding. The FAA will assist an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board, the statement said.

The B-17 was called the Texas Raiders, said Leah Block, spokesperson for Wings Over Dallas organizer Commemorative Air Force.

Videos, reportedly from the area, showed one plane strike another midair with people on the ground gasping.

Anthony Mendoza, 27, was at the Wings Over Dallas event with a friend when at about 1:45 p.m. a P-63 fighter plane clipped the back end of a B-17 bomber, breaking its back in half, he said. The front half of the B-17 nosedived into the ground, followed by the other aircraft.

“They hit the ground and burst into flames,” Mendoza, who sat about 500 yards from the crash, told The Washington Post. “People were in shock. There were people crying, holding each other, visibly upset.”

Paramedics rushed to the scene, Mendoza said, and bout half an hour later the crowd was asked to leave the venue and the rest of the event was canceled.

“I just hope everybody involved is okay, and I pray for their family and their loved ones. We are all hoping for a miracle.”

He said it was “very windy.”

In their World War II heyday, according to Boeing, B-17 bombers could accommodate two pilots and eight crew members. About 12,000 were made, and “only a few B-17s survive today, featured at museums and air shows; most were scrapped at the end of the war.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

