Shooting reported near U-Va. campus

A shooting was reported late Sunday at a parking garage near the main campus at the University of Virginia. The gunfire was reported at the garage on Culbreth Road about 10:30 p.m., the University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It said a suspect, described by the emergency management office as a Black man wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, with blue jeans and red shoes, was at large and considered armed and dangerous. Students were told to shelter in place.

Culbreth Road and the garage is about half a mile north of the lawn and the Rotunda and near other campus buildings.

Just before midnight, the emergency management office urged students to continue sheltering in place and to “reach out to friends & family and advise of your status.”

A university spokesman, reached by telephone, was unable immediately to provide any details on the number of people who might have been shot or their condition. Family and friends with questions were urged to call a U-Va. Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

