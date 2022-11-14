Four University of Idaho students found dead in apparent homicide

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four University of Idaho students were found dead at a home near campus Sunday in what police and school officials described as a homicide. Police in Moscow, Idaho, responded around noon to a call about an unconscious person on King Road, just south of the university of about 11,500 students, the department said in a news release. Officers found four people dead.

The school, located about 70 miles southeast of Spokane, Wash., asked students to shelter in place for about 40 minutes as law enforcement investigated. Police had not publicly identified a suspect as of Monday morning, but school officials said Sunday they did not believe there was an active threat to the community.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” University President C. Scott Green told community members in an email.

The students’ families had been notified and the university was cooperating with the police investigation, the school said. Classes were canceled Monday, and counseling was available.

Moscow police did not immediately release the victims’ identities or the cause of death. They asked anyone with information to contact their department.

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind,” Green wrote to the university community. “As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up.”

