What we know about Idaho students’ killing as community awaits updates

The University of Idaho community remains on edge several days after four students were found stabbed to death Sunday in an off-campus home, with many students leaving the 10,000-person campus early for Thanksgiving break.

Police in the northwest Idaho city of Moscow on Wednesday retracted previous assurances that other residents were not in danger. With no arrests made or even a description of the killer, Chief James Fry urged people to remain aware of their surroundings as officials investigate the killings of 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.