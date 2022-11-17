Judge nixes higher education portions of Florida’s Stop WOKE Act

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge has paused parts of a Florida law that restricted conversations about race in public colleges and universities, an order that slows efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to enact one of the nation’s strictest laws against race-based instruction. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker on Thursday ordered a temporary injunction against portions of the act that restrict how college and university professors present curriculum and what students can learn in the classroom. The order will remain in place while the court reviews the case.

DeSantis said he wanted the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees — or WOKE — Act to be the nation’s strongest legislation against critical race theory, an academic framework centered on the idea that racism is systemic and not just demonstrated by individual people with prejudices.

“In Florida we are taking a stand against the state-sanctioned racism that is critical race theory,” DeSantis said when announcing the effort in December. “We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other.”

A DeSantis spokesperson told The Washington Post that the governor would appeal the decision.

The injunction comes amid a national push from GOP politicians to regulate speech in schools by restricting critical race theory and censoring books with mention of LGBTQ people or issues that conservatives have characterized as liberal ideology.

The Florida law deems it discrimination if a student was exposed to anything that compelled them to believe “a person should not be instructed that he or she must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress for actions, in which he or she played no part, committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”

Clay Calvert, a law professor at the University of Florida who specializes in the First Amendment, called the law “reprehensible” and hailed Thursday’s ruling.

“It is definitely a victory of academic freedom of professors in the classroom and students’ ability to receive speech,” he said.

“Viewpoint-based discrimination allows the government to skew the marketplace of ideas to its own position,” he said. “That’s why it’s so reprehensible.”

Calvert and other legal scholars in the state said they were not surprised about the ruling from Walker, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, considering his other rulings in favor of professors.

Walker previously paused other parts of the law, including those about business training. Two lawsuits from faculty members at two schools led to Walker’s ruling.

The judge opened his 139-page order with a quote from George Orwell’s novel “1984” and called the law “positively dystopian.”

Bryan Griffin, a DeSantis spokesman, defended the law in an email to The Post.

“The Stop W.O.K.E. Act protects the open exchange of ideas by prohibiting teachers or employers who hold agency over others from forcing discriminatory concepts on students as part of classroom instruction or on employees as a condition of maintaining employment,” Griffin said. “An ‘open-minded and critical’ environment necessitates that one is free from discrimination.”

It isn’t clear how long an appeal would take — or whether DeSantis will be Florida’s governor when it is complete. DeSantis won reelection in his increasingly conservative state, a victory that has intensified efforts to get the governor to run for president in 2024.

“By the time all that happens, it will be long after 2024,” said Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University in south Florida. “And Ron DeSantis is laser-focused on 2024.”

After former president Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he would run for reelection, DeSantis said that he was focused on his state, the Associated Press reported, and that people need to “chill out” about his potential 2024 run.

Howard M. Wasserman, a law professor at Florida International University, said DeSantis can have it both ways: If the law is upheld, he is vindicated. If the law is struck down, DeSantis can point to “liberal” judges usurping the will of the people.

“Elected officials have been doing this for years with the First Amendment,” Wasserman said. “It’s a pretty common playbook that is going to survive DeSantis.”

Conservatives have assailed critical race theory, saying it injects race into what should be a colorblind system.

Schools, educators and parents across the United States have increasingly disagreed about what can and can’t be taught — including what textbooks can be used in class. For instance, the Texas Board of Education rejected a proposal by a group of educators who wanted to refer to slavery as “involuntary relocation” in second-grade classes.

The movement has expanded to public libraries. Conservative activists in several red states, including Louisiana, Montana and Texas, have tried to dissolve the bodies that govern libraries and work to remove books related to critical race theory, history, LGBTQ issues and race.

Educators and students are left uneasy by legislation such as the Florida law, said University of Florida constitutional law professor Lyrissa Barnett Lidsky.

“I’ve had colleagues definitely calling about how can they teach their classes to make sure they don’t even get a complaint under the law,” she said. “It creates this aura of surveillance in every classroom.”

The law only applies to public colleges and universities, exempting private-school professors, such as Marcia Narine Weldon at the University of Miami.

“It is part of the reason I’m glad to work at a private university: The idea of academic freedom makes you comfortable to raise issues,” she said.

Students need the ability to play devil’s advocate and speak freely, Narine Weldon said. There’s no way to make the next generation of thinkers and lawmakers without free speech.

“You can’t write the laws if you’re not willing to hear more than one point of view,” she said.

