Tyson recalls more than 93,000 pounds of ground beef sold in Texas

More than 93,000 pounds of ground beef has been recalled by Tyson Fresh Meats, after customers reported finding pieces of “mirror-like” material in the meat. The recalled products were sold at grocery stores in Texas. They were sold in chubs, a type of cylindrical packaging shaped like a very thick sausage, and bear the number EST. 245E on the seam, the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in the recall notice, published Wednesday.

The products have a freeze-by date of Nov. 25, and the FSIS advised customers who have the products in their refrigerator or freezer to throw away or return them. The material found in the beef was reflective and hard, the FSIS and Tyson said.

No one had reported being harmed by the product, the FSIS said.

The beef was distributed to H-E-B and sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores in Texas, H-E-B said.

The recall includes three different chubs produced on Nov. 2:

10-lb. chubs of Hill Country Fare ground beef, 73 percent lean, with a best-by date of Nov. 25

5-lb. chubs of Hill Country Fare ground beef, 73 percent lean, with a best-by date of Nov. 25

5-lb. chubs of H-E-B Ground Chuck ground beef, 80 percent lean

No other ground beef products were affected by the recall, Tyson said in a news release.

