Uvalde police chief on day of school shooting resigns

Lt. Mariano Pargas resigned Thursday after 18 years as a city employee, spokeswoman Gina Eisenberg told The Washington Post. His resignation was effective immediately.

The city suspended Pargas, who was acting chief on May 24, after a Texas House report found that the nearly 400 local, state and federal law enforcement officers who responded to the scene failed to respond as the shooting unfolded. Pargas was in charge that day because Chief Daniel Rodriguez was out of town.

Pargas is the second law enforcement leader to leave the force months after 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, who was killed by police, broke into Robb Elementary School to carry out the massacre. Uvalde school officials fired school district police chief Pete Arredondo in August after intense criticism that he failed to promptly act as the gunman continued firing his AR-15 and hundreds of officers waited outside the school for more than an hour. Arredondo has said he did not consider himself the person in charge that day and assumed someone else would take responsibility of the police response.

Pargas’s retirement comes days before a Saturday city council meeting in which members were expected to discuss his termination. Pargas did not immediately respond to a message from The Post.

His departure also comes amid recent criticism that he failed to act quickly despite knowing that there were still some children alive inside the school, according to audio published by CNN. Pargas was aware that “eight to nine” children remained alive and needed rescue but failed to organize help, according to a phone call and CNN analysis of newly obtained videos. Pargas told the network he could not comment based on his lawyer’s advice.

“I want to defend myself. I really do,” Pargas, who was reelected as a Uvalde county commissioner last week, told CNN. “There’s a lot of stuff that I can explain.”

Community members gathered at a Uvalde County commissioners’ court meeting a day before Pargas stepped down and called for Pargas to resign from the panel. He was not present during the meeting, the Uvalde Leader-News reported.

“He was a coward that day and he’s cowardly now, that he couldn’t show face,” Belinda Arreola, whose 10-year-old granddaughter Amerie Joe Garza was killed, said during the meeting.

