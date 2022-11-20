At least 5 killed in shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, police say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs killed five people and injured 18 others overnight, police said early Sunday. Club Q, where police said the first call came in minutes before midnight, described it as a “hate attack.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lt. Pamela Castro, a police spokesperson, told reporters the suspect was injured, in custody and receiving treatment at a hospital. She declined to comment on a motive and said the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” Club Q said in a statement on its Facebook page, which had posted about an upcoming drag brunch hours earlier. The event was planned to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” it said. The venue is described as a gay and lesbian nightclub that hosts theme nights including karaoke and drag shows, according to a directory listing by an LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region.

Police officers had entered the club as they responded to reports of the shooting and located “one individual believed to be the suspect inside,” Castro said.

She said the casualty toll “is subject to change as the investigation continues,” adding that ambulances and police had transported “numerous people” to hospitals. The hospitals are helping to notify families of the victims, she added. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was one of the 18 injured.

Capt. Mike Smaldino, spokesperson for the fire department, said 34 firefighters and 11 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to help quickly move people to hospitals.

