Police responding to hostage call find 4 dead at apparent pot farm in Okla.

Oklahoma authorities are searching for a killer after deputies responding to a call about a hostage situation found four people dead and another injured at an apparent marijuana farm. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a brief statement that the incident Sunday in Kingfisher County, northwest of Oklahoma City, was being investigated as a quadruple homicide. The agency said no suspect information was available. It has not publicly identified the victims or disclosed how they were killed.

The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office referred questions about the case to the State Bureau of Investigation. Brook Arbeitman, public information officer for the state agency, said more details were expected to be released Tuesday.

Local television station KFOR reported that the 10-acre farm appeared to be a marijuana growing operation, quoting Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence. State voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018.

Deputies with the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call about a hostage incident along North 2760 Road, west of Hennessey, Okla.

“When they arrived at the situation, it’d turned deadly,” Florence told KFOR.

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities spent Sunday and part of Monday going door to door and using helicopters and drones to search the farm, KFOR reported.

Florence told KFOR that investigators believe the suspect and victims knew each other.

“Don’t know if they’re related, don’t know if they were coworkers, but, certainly these individuals or we believe all familiar with each other,” he said.

