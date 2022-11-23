Families of Chesapeake shooting victims mourn: ‘I’m hoping he’s still alive’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Linda Gamble had been planning Thanksgiving dinner with her son, Lorenzo. The 43-year-old was in charge of both the banana pudding cake and banana pudding, at her request. She reminded him to bake enough for their extensive family. With 16 grandchildren, she planned to pack their Chesapeake, Va., house for the holiday. Everyone would be together to eat and play family games, she said.

“I just wanted my boys to spend time with me,” Gamble said.

But that all changed Tuesday night, after authorities said a man opened fire at the Chesapeake Walmart where Lorenzo Gamble worked the overnight shift as a custodian. According to officials, the gunman — a store supervisor — fatally shot six people and injured at least six others before taking his own life.

Wednesday evening, Chesapeake officials released the names of five of the six who died: Brian Pendelton. Kellie Pyle. Randall Blevins. Tyneka Johnson. A 16-year-old Chesapeake boy, who was too young to have his name released. And Lorenzo Gamble.

When she first heard the news of the shooting, Linda Gamble called her son over and over, only to get the same result: no answer.

He must have dropped his phone running out of the store, she thought to herself. But the longer she went without hearing from him, the more she worried.

Her husband, Alonzo Gamble, spent much of the night at the Chesapeake Conference Center with other worried family members, waiting on answers on his son’s whereabouts. Then he received the news his family had feared: Lorenzo Antron Gamble had died in the shooting.

Gamble had worked at Walmart for 15 years, his mother said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. He loved spending time with his two sons, attending his 19-year-old’s football games and rooting for the Washington Commanders. His 10-year-old would cry whenever his father would leave — he just wanted to spend more time with his dad, Linda Gamble said.

“He just kept to himself and did his job,” she said. “He was the quiet one of the family.”

At least 50 people were in the store at the time of the shooting. Some collected last-minute Thanksgiving groceries. Others worked through their overnight shift for the giant retailer. Details on the other victims slain or injured in Tuesday’s shooting remained limited Wednesday afternoon. On Twitter, the city said two of the deceased victims and the shooter were found in the employee break room at the rear of the store, and another slain victim was found near the front. Three other victims were rushed to hospitals but died, the city said. Six additional victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, and one was in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chesapeake loss hit the community hard. On Facebook, people issued their condolences to the Gamble family. They prayed that rumors about other victims would be unfounded. They posted photos of black ribbons and tagged #PrayingforChesapeake.

Alonzo Gamble echoed Linda’s remembrance of their son. He was quiet and reserved. He didn’t have too many friends, but he loved spending time with his two sons. He spent time on his silver blacktop Mustang GT, changing the rims and keeping it running smoothly.

“I’m hoping he’s still alive and will come back,” Linda Gamble said through tears.

She went over to her son’s house Wednesday morning, trying to fathom the loss. Inside, before she neatly made his bed, she found all the ingredients for banana pudding sitting untouched on the counter.

