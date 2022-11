The Walmart at Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake, Va., is normally scheduled to be open until 11 p.m. The initial calls to police regarding the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m., said Leo Kosinski, a spokesman for Chesapeake police.

For the next 30 to 40 minutes, police that arrived on the scene “dynamically” went through the store, looking for injured people to rescue, he said.