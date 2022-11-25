Walmart shooting suspect had note in phone railing against colleagues

“God forgive me for what I’m going to do ...” Andre Bing concluded in the note , which the City of Chesapeake released Friday on Twitter.

The Walmart supervisor who authorities say fatally shot six colleagues in Chesapeake, Va., before taking his own life had a note in his phone that railed against people he perceived to have harassed or betrayed him and hinted at what was to come.

It was not clear when the note was written, and portions in which Bing seemed to have named particular people were redacted. On Tuesday night, police have said, Bing — a Walmart employee since 2010 who had most recently been working as a team lead — attacked colleagues working at the store, targeting some in a break room.