Walmart shooting suspect had note in phone railing against colleagues

By
November 25, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EST
The Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., where authorities say a supervisor shot and killed six colleagues. (Mike Caudill/for The Washington Post)

The Walmart supervisor who authorities say fatally shot six colleagues in Chesapeake, Va., before taking his own life had a note in his phone that railed against people he perceived to have harassed or betrayed him and hinted at what was to come.

“God forgive me for what I’m going to do ...” Andre Bing concluded in the note, which the City of Chesapeake released Friday on Twitter.

It was not clear when the note was written, and portions in which Bing seemed to have named particular people were redacted. On Tuesday night, police have said, Bing — a Walmart employee since 2010 who had most recently been working as a team lead — attacked colleagues working at the store, targeting some in a break room.

Police also revealed Friday that Bing had purchased the gun used in the attack that very morning from a local store, which they did not identify.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

