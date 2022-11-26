Elon Musk says he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk said he would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he runs for president in 2024. Tweeting into the night on Friday, Musk described DeSantis as a “sensible and centrist” choice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He said he had been a “significant supporter” of the Obama administration and “reluctantly” supported President Biden over Donald Trump in 2020, but had been disappointed with the results of the last two years. On the eve of the midterm elections this month, Musk urged his more than 115 million followers to support Republicans.

“Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?” a Twitter user named @ProudElephantUS asked on Friday. “Yes,” Musk replied.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion late last month. He has made his partisan preferences known on the platform, replying to questions from users about his political worldview and his decision to allow Trump back on the site, breaking with major technology executives who try to maintain a neutral posture in the public eye.

Trump’s Twitter account was suspended after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Musk restored his access last weekend, but Trump has yet to post on the platform, saying he will remain on his own social media site, Truth Social.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk wrote on his platform on Friday night. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.” Musk’s support for DeSantis comes amid a lack of enthusiasm for Trump’s third White House bid.

Republicans across the country, including among some of his most vocal supporters, have suggested he is to blame for the party’s worse than expected performance in the midterms, and that it is now time to move on to someone new. After hyping a “red wave” in November, Republicans claimed only a slim majority in the House and failed to take control of the Senate. Many of Trump’s top candidates lost their races.

A week after Election Day, Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign at his resort in Florida. But many of his top supporters did not show up, with some of them explaining their absence on the weather. DeSantis has yet to announce a presidential campaign. He won his reelection as governor of Florida by nearly 20 points.

