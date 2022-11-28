Buffalo supermarket mass shooter to plead guilty to murder, other crimes

The man suspected of killing 10 people in a racially motivated attack at a Buffalo grocery store in May is expected to plead guilty to state charges on Monday morning.
Police say Gendron meticulously planned the shooting, motivated by a racist ideology called the “great replacement” theory. He allegedly drove three hours from his hometown of Conklin, N.Y., to the Tops Friendly Markets in a predominantly Black section of Buffalo, wearing body armor and wielding a semiautomatic rifle, and opened fire in the parking lot and inside the store.
Thirteen people were shot, 11 of them Black.
Gendron allegedly published a 180-page racist screed online before the attack and live-streamed the shooting. He surrendered to police afterward.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.