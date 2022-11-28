The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Buffalo supermarket mass shooter to plead guilty to murder, other crimes

Peyton Gendron is accused in a racially motivated attack that killed 10 Black people at a Tops market

November 28, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. EST
Attorney General Merrick Garland. visits the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the site of a May 14 mass shooting in which 10 Black people were killed. Garland was in Buffalo to announce federal hate crime charges against the 18-year-old shooter, Payton Gendron. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

The man suspected of killing 10 people in a racially motivated attack at a Buffalo grocery store in May is expected to plead guilty to state charges on Monday morning.

Payton Gendron, 19, was indicted on 25 counts, including domestic terrorism and murder as a hate crime, in late May. He faced a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without parole, because New York state does not have the death penalty. But a separate federal hate crimes case, which could bring the death penalty if Gendron is convicted, is pending.

Police say Gendron meticulously planned the shooting, motivated by a racist ideology called the “great replacement” theory. He allegedly drove three hours from his hometown of Conklin, N.Y., to the Tops Friendly Markets in a predominantly Black section of Buffalo, wearing body armor and wielding a semiautomatic rifle, and opened fire in the parking lot and inside the store.

Thirteen people were shot, 11 of them Black.

Gendron allegedly published a 180-page racist screed online before the attack and live-streamed the shooting. He surrendered to police afterward.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

