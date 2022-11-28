Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts for first time in 38 years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in nearly four decades on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The eruption started around 11:30 p.m. local time in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Its last eruption was in 1984.

Officials from the USGS said that lava is contained to the summit and does not threaten communities down the mountain. But they advised that winds could carry volcanic gas and fine ash downwind.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” according to the USGS.

Mauna Loa, one of the Earth’s most active volcanoes, has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to the USGS.

The USGS, which has a research camera posted on the north rim of Mokuʻāweoweo, published a series of images from before and after the eruption.

