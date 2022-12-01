The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
How to pitch About US stories to The Washington Post

Perspective by
December 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EST
About Us is a twice-weekly newsletter that seeks to be an authoritative voice on issues of race and identity in our rapidly changing country. We prioritize reported stories that offer a smart take on national issues, including profiles, Q&As, features and explainers. We’re especially interested in writers who can introduce our audience to people, places and issues that have not received a lot of national attention but should. We also value stories connected to news events that can be turned around quickly.

We’re interested in a wide variety of topics, including structural racism, environmental justice, gender parity and LGBTQ rights.

Your pitch should include:

  • A concise description of your story idea that explains what makes it unique and timely.
  • An example of the kind of people you will speak with and what kind of data you plan to collect.

Your pitch will probably be rejected if:

  • It is an op-ed.
  • Has appeared elsewhere.
  • With very few exceptions, is a first-person story or essay.

Pitches can be submitted through the Talent Network or by emailing aboutus@washpost.com.

