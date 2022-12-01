About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter.
We’re interested in a wide variety of topics, including structural racism, environmental justice, gender parity and LGBTQ rights.
Your pitch should include:
- A concise description of your story idea that explains what makes it unique and timely.
- An example of the kind of people you will speak with and what kind of data you plan to collect.
Your pitch will probably be rejected if:
- It is an op-ed.
- Has appeared elsewhere.
- With very few exceptions, is a first-person story or essay.
Pitches can be submitted through the Talent Network or by emailing aboutus@washpost.com.