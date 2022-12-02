Alex Jones files for bankruptcy as he owes nearly $1.5B to Sandy Hook families

In total, Jones has been ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families for damage caused by Jones’ years of lies that the shooting, in which 20 children and six adults were killed, was a hoax.

Infowars founder Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy Friday, weeks after a court ordered him to pay close to $1 billion in damages to the families of victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the southern district of Texas, Jones said his assets were worth between $1 million and $10 million and that his debts were between $1 billion and $10 billion. He said his debts were primarily business debts and estimated that he owed between 50 and 99 creditors.