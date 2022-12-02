The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy as he owes nearly $1.5B to Sandy Hook families

By
December 2, 2022 at 9:16 a.m. EST
Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Oct. 4. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Infowars founder Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy Friday, weeks after a court ordered him to pay close to $1 billion in damages to the families of victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.



In total, Jones has been ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families for damage caused by Jones’ years of lies that the shooting, in which 20 children and six adults were killed, was a hoax.

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the southern district of Texas, Jones said his assets were worth between $1 million and $10 million and that his debts were between $1 billion and $10 billion. He said his debts were primarily business debts and estimated that he owed between 50 and 99 creditors.

He had already filed for bankruptcy for his company, Free Speech Systems, in July.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

