Ex-officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen in car

A former San Antonio police officer has been indicted after shooting an unarmed teenager eating in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot in October, prosecutors said this week. Former officer James Brennand faces one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant after body-camera video showed him shooting 17-year-old Erik Cantu, prosecutors announced Thursday in a news conference.

Cantu was taken to a hospital in “critical but stable condition,” police said at the time. His family announced that he was released from the hospital last week, according to San Antonio-based news station KSAT.

“The video of the shooting has been seen across the country,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales (D) told reporters at the news conference. “The harm that occurs from an incident like this sends ripples throughout our community.”

The Washington Post could not immediately reach Brennand on Friday.

His attorney Nicholas Lahood told CNN that he has been judged by the public “without the benefit of his side of the story being known.” Lahood did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment Friday morning.

“We anticipate more information will be revealed that will further shed light on this incident,” Lahood told CNN.

If convicted, Brennan could face up to 20 years for the attempted-murder charge. Each aggravated-assault charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 99 years.

On the night of Oct. 2, while Brennand investigated a report of an unrelated disturbance at the fast-food restaurant, the officer — who was fired less than a week after the shooting — saw a car that he said had fled from him the night before. He called for backup because he suspected the car was stolen, police said.

Brennand abruptly opened the driver’s door and ordered Cantu to get out, body-camera footage released by police showed. Moments later, Cantu reversed the car, with the door still open, hitting Brennand with it. That’s when the officer stepped back and opened fire five times. He shot at the car five more times as it drove away. Cantu was hit “multiple” times, police said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus called the shooting “unjustified.” Gonzales, the district attorney, initially rejected police charges against Cantu before his opened an investigation. Brennand turned himself over to police days later, and he was arrested.

The indictment is a relief for the teenager and his family, their attorney Ben Crump said in a statement shared with The Post.

“The grand jury’s decision to indict on an attempted murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault is a significant step toward justice — but there is still a long road ahead,” Crump said. “We will continue to fight for accountability and transparency through the legal process.”

Rachel Pannett contributed to this report.

