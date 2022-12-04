Gunshots at substations cut electricity to 45,000; police seek motive

Listen Gift Article Share

A person or group appeared to intentionally fire multiple gunshots that damaged two power substations in central North Carolina on Saturday, local law enforcement said at a news conference Sunday. Federal and state agencies are helping local law enforcement investigate the gun attack, and a state of emergency, along with a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, has been imposed across Moore County, officials said during the news conference.

The attack initially left roughly 45,000 households and businesses without power, Duke Energy said. Roughly 35,000 remained without power Sunday night. It may take until Thursday to repair the damaged equipment and restore power across Moore County, a spokesperson for Duke Energy said.

“The person who did this knew what they were doing,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, who described the attack as deliberate. “It appears they were trying to shut down the county.” Officials do not have a motive or suspect.

Advertisement

Electricity went out in tens of thousands of buildings in Moore County shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. Investigators are looking into whether the incident is linked to a drag queen show that took place in the town of Southern Pines that evening, but they have so far not found any connection, Fields said.

Community members said far-right activists have tried to shut down the event for weeks, the Fayetteville Observer reported Friday.

“Recently there’s been a shift in our very small community,” Monique Baker, an attendee of the drag show and mother to children from the LGBTQ community, told The Washington Post.

“It’s kind of scary to think that hate for a drag show could have brought on the attack,” she said. “Especially since the show was so full of love. Hopefully that isn’t the case.”

Baker and her family have had to move into a friend’s house because their home is without power.

Advertisement

In partly rural Moore County, cellphone and internet service were largely unavailable. Schools across the county will be closed Monday. Homes with electricity-powered wells had limited water.

At least one local pharmacy had to store medicine in the refrigerator of a resident with a generator, Andrew Wilkins, a D.C. resident visiting his parents in the county, told The Post.

Utility workers found evidence that “intentional vandalism” had occurred at two sites, said Fields, the Moore County sheriff. He said the outage is being investigated as criminal in nature.

Fields declined to elaborate on how many gunshots hit each substation or whether there were security cameras that captured the attack, citing a need to protect the investigation.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said that he spoke with state law enforcement and Duke Energy about the power outage and added that the state was providing support.

Advertisement

“An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime and I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” Cooper said on Twitter.

At Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines, drag queen Naomi Dix was about to introduce a dance duo when the lights went out. At first, this seemed normal, said Dix, who spoke to The Post on the condition that only her stage name be used because she feared for her safety. The lights were supposed to go dark at that point in the “Downtown Divas” drag show. Then Dix’s assistant told her that the theater had no power.

Given the hateful messages she received in the run-up to the event and dueling protests outside the venue, Dix said, participants immediately suspected the power outage could be connected to “our opposers.” Dix said her main concern was keeping the crowd calm and upbeat while organizers figured out what was happening.

Advertisement

So Dix, 31, said she asked the roughly 320-member audience to turn on their cellphones’ flashlights. With the devices illuminating the room, Dix led the crowd in singing “Halo” by Beyoncé.

“Us continuing with the show, even if it was for 45 minutes, shows that the fight is going to continue, and the fight is getting stronger,” she recalled telling the audience.

Controversy around the “Downtown Divas” show, featuring dancing and lip-syncing, began to pick up steam after a local resident noticed that the flier said student tickets were half-price. Soon, Dix said, Sunrise was flooded with phone calls from people baselessly claiming that the theater was targeting young people for pedophilia. Dix said the theater’s decision to change the event to adults only fueled those claims.

Representatives of Sunrise did not immediately respond to messages from The Post on Sunday.

Advertisement

As showtime approached Saturday, construction tape split the road outside the theater, with police officers standing in the middle as security. On one side of the divide, Dix said, were about 40 people reading scripture and calling drag artists sinners. Roughly 80 people wearing pink stood on the other side in support of her and the other performers.

Still, nothing so far has indicated the attack was linked to the performance, Sheriff Fields stressed. Authorities are still seeking a motive for the incident.

When asked why the attack occurred in Moore County, the sheriff said: “This is God’s country. I don’t have a clue.”

Brittany Shammas and Leo Sands contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article