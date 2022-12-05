Murder trial begins for ex-officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The murder trial of a former police officer began Monday in Tarrant County, Tex., for fatally shooting a woman through a window of her home after responding to a call about an open front door, in a case that has sparked public outrage and faced multiple delays, partly because of the pandemic and a change of judges.

Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, who is White, was charged with murder two days after killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, who was Black, in October 2019 while she was playing video games with her then-8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr.

The shooting further strained relations between law enforcement and Black residents in the Dallas and Fort Worth area, where Black communities have long complained of racial profiling and police using excessive force. The shooting followed the conviction of Amber Guyger, a White former police officer, in the shooting death of her neighbor Botham Jean, a Black man.

In an abbreviated court day Monday, a panel of 12 jurors and two alternates — eight men and six women, the majority of them White — heard opening statements from Tarrant County Prosecutor Ashley Deener and defense attorney Miles Brisette. The half-day was allowed so people can attend the funeral of lead defense attorney Jim Lane, who died in late November.

When jury selection ended Friday, attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Jefferson’s family in a pending civil case, said on Twitter that the family was “relieved a jury has been selected after over 3 years of waiting but disappointed that not a single black juror was selected to serve.”

In her opening statement Monday, Deener recounted the facts and described the last words Jefferson would hear: “Put your hands up, show me your hands!” Dean yelled at her moments before he fired a single shot through a closed window, killing her.

Minutes before, Dean and his partner had arrived at the house in the city’s Morningside neighborhood at around 2:20 a.m. after receiving an “open structure” call from Jefferson’s neighbor, James Smith, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Smith told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he dialed a non-emergency police line when he noticed that the door was ajar and the lights were on at that time of night.

Deener said in court that the officers never announced themselves, identified themselves as police officers, or knocked on the door upon arriving at the home, noting that it was not a burglary or domestic violence call.

The police said three years ago that while searching the outside of the house, an officer saw someone standing near a window. “Perceiving a threat, the officer drew his duty weapon and fired one shot striking the person inside the residence,” the police said.

Two days later, Dean resigned from the force and was arrested and charged with murder. He was indicted in December 2019.

Deener argued Monday that the body-camera footage will show, “without reasonable doubt,” that Jefferson was murdered, and that Dean did not act in “self-defense,” nor was he in a “circumstance where he was staring at the barrel of a gun and he had to defend himself or protect his partner” she said.

Body-camera footage released on Oct. 12 shows a white Fort Worth police officer fatally shooting a black woman in her home while responding to a call. (Video: Fort Worth Police Department)

While Jefferson had indeed grabbed her gun because she had heard noises and felt she had to protect her home and her nephew, Deener argued, Dean did not see the weapon until after he had shot her, and entered the home.

The body-camera footage, released by the police days after the shooting, shows Dean approaching a closed first-floor window and shining a flashlight inside, then swiftly raising his gun. “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” he yells. A split-second later, he fires a shot.

The speed with which Dean, who became a licensed officer less than a year before the incident, opened fire, was “not fast enough for Atatiana to process and follow the commands,” Deener said, “let alone fast enough for him to see anything in her hands.”

Brisette, Dean’s attorney, argued Monday that the officer followed rules established for an “open structure” call in which they do not need to identify themselves, and added that given the “mess” the officers found in the living room and kitchen, with objects strewn across the floor and kitchen cabinets open, the officers believed there was a “burglary in progress.”

Brisette called the incident a “tragic accident,” and asked the jury to maintain “an open mind” and consider the information Dean knew before, not after the incident.

Judge George Gallagher, who has issued a gag order for the trial, dismissed a motion Monday from Dean’s defense lawyers to move the trial out of Tarrant County, arguing that media coverage of the fatal shooting made it impossible to get an impartial jury. He instructed the jury not to watch media coverage of the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Dean, 38, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder. He could face a sentence of up to 99 years in convicted, according to Texas criminal code.

On the first day of trial, the prosecution called their first witness, Jefferson’s 11 year-old nephew, to the stand. In his statement, Carr said he and his aunt were playing video games inside her bedroom when she heard a noise and proceeded to grab her gun from her purse.

“She held it to her side and was about to walk up to the window,” he said. Moments later, he saw her fall to the ground, Carr said.

Carr added that Jefferson’s nephew was confused and did not know what had happened to her because he thought he was dreaming. He knew, however, that she had been hurt because she was “crying and shaking,” he said. He learned that she had died a couple days later.

In the cross-examination, Dean’s defense underlined inconsistencies between the boy’s testimony and his first forensic interview, where he said his aunt had indeed held up her gun and did not follow Dean’s orders.

Merritt has described Jefferson as a “beautiful, peaceful woman” who had graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana and worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales. He said her mother had recently fallen ill and that Jefferson was taking care of the house while she was in the hospital.

Derek Hawkins contributed to this report.

