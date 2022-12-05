Man admits he burned cross to ‘intimidate’ Black neighbors

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate-crime charge for burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate Black neighbors. Federal court documents show that 24-year-old Axel Charles Cox signed a plea deal Thursday after acknowledging that he violated the Fair Housing Act, which protects people from discrimination. His neighbors, whom prosecutors have not publicly identified, were renting a property near Cox.

Prosecutors wrote that Cox also made “racially derogatory remarks toward his Black neighbors.”

Cox’s attorney, Jim Davis of Gulfport, told the Sun Herald newspaper in Biloxi that Cox lighting the cross on fire was a reaction to his neighbors allegedly shooting and killing his dog.

“His dog went in their yard, and they shot it,” Davis told the paper. “He just way overreacted to the circumstances. He acted totally inappropriately.” Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post on Monday.

Advertisement

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a news release that a burning cross “invokes the long and painful history, particularly in Mississippi, of intimidation and impending physical violence against Black people.”

Mississippi has a deep connection to the group most associated with cross burning: the Ku Klux Klan.

“The intent seems fairly obvious. There’s so many other things a person could do in a situation like that. To seize upon this symbol of racial terror suggests an intent to intimidate and threaten,” said Max Grivno, a history professor at the University of South Mississippi and an expert in the state’s history.

Prosecutors have not indicated that Cox was associated with the KKK. The number of active KKK groups has declined as new-age white nationalism has been on the rise.

Advertisement

Grivno said Cox may not have been trying to show any tie or affinity to the Klan because, after the white supremacist group broke up in the 1960s, its symbols diffused into other white nationalism spheres and the connection to their origins became less direct.

Even still, Grivno said Cox had to have known what he was doing: “It suggests that the perpetrator is steeped in a particular kind of racial culture. If you’ve been slighted by a person of color … this is what he reached for in his ideological toolbox.”

Burning crosses became a popular intimidation tactic with members of the Klan’s second era after it was featured in D.W. Griffith’s 1915 silent film, “The Birth of a Nation,” said Elaine Frantz, a history professor at Kent State University and a Klan expert.

She said the 1905 book that inspired the film’s screenplay, “The Clansman: A Historical Romance of the Ku Klux Klan,” sheds light on the history of cross burning. The book describes rallying Klan members with the Scottish tradition of burning a cross on a hillside. The BBC produced a 2016 documentary that explores the Klan’s origins in Scotland.

Advertisement

Frantz said Cox burning the cross, allegedly because of his dead dog, was eerily similar to early Klan activity. She said there are many accounts of violence in the 1860s and 1870s framed as a way to protect crops and livestock, because a cow had eaten someone’s corn crop or someone’s hog had broken a fence.

“This is exactly what the Klan is for: The Klan has always been about someone’s dog in someone else’s yard,” she said.

Prosecutors had initially also charged Cox with a count of using fire to commit a federal felony, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, but that charge was dropped before the plea deal was finalized.

Cox faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in restitution, according to the plea agreement. Court records indicate that Cox is set to be sentenced March 9.

GiftOutline Gift Article