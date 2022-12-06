Suspect in Colorado Springs shooting to be formally charged

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding 17 others at a Colorado Springs night club last month, will be formally charged at a hearing Tuesday. Aldrich, who is scheduled to appear in court, currently faces 10 arrest-only murder and hate-crime charges in the Club Q shooting, which left the city’s close-knit LGBTQ community reeling. Aldrich, 22, entered the club shortly before midnight armed with a pistol and an assault-style rifle and began firing. Then attack ended when other patrons subdued the assailant, authorities say.

The 10 arrest charges are considered preliminary, and the office of Michael J. Allen, the district attorney who represents the area, said last week that it would present formal charges at Tuesday’s hearing. Those could include different or additional charges.

Police and prosecutors have provided limited information to the public about the investigation into the Club Q shooting and Aldrich’s motive. The arrest affidavit — which can include a narrative of how law enforcement officials say the attack unfolded — remains sealed.

Aldrich is being represented by public defenders, who in court records have said the suspect is nonbinary and uses the pronouns they/them.

The shooting was the latest mass killing in Colorado, home to a disproportionate share of such attacks. It has spurred renewed calls by members of the state’s Democrat-controlled legislature for stronger state gun laws.

Colorado has a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove guns from potentially dangerous people. Aldrich was arrested last year for an alleged bomb threat that prompted a partial evacuation of the Colorado Springs neighborhood where he lived with his mother. Aldrich was charged with kidnapping and felony menacing but, for reasons that remain unclear, was never prosecuted. No bomb was ever found.

It is not clear when or how Aldrich gained access to weapons or whether the red-flag law would have applied.

