Rapper who boasted he ‘got rich’ off covid relief sentenced to prison

A Tennessee rap artist who boasted in a YouTube music video about exploiting a covid relief program intended for those who lost their job in the pandemic was ordered by a federal judge to return over $700,000 in stolen unemployment insurance money and sentenced to more than six years in federal prison.

Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, also known as Nuke Bizzle, was handed the sentence Wednesday by a California federal judge after he pleaded guilty to mail fraud, as well as two other counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

In relation to his mail fraud conviction, the judge found Baines filed 92 falsified Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (P.U.A.) claims with California’s Employment Development Department (E.D.D.) between July and September 2020, part of a scheme attempting to illegally extract around $1.2 million of federal funds for personal benefit, although he only succeeded in obtaining $704,760 of that.

According to court filings, federal agents identified Baines after a music video titled EDD, in which he rapped about his exploits, was uploaded to YouTube.

Using third party identities, including from victims of identity theft, Baines filed relief applications with false statements about applicants’ work histories and in-state residencies. The rapper listed California addresses in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles’s Koreatown, to which he had access, allowing him to obtain debit cards preloaded with unemployment benefits by the E.D.D., and which he used to withdraw cash from A.T.Ms., federal agents said in court documents.

In the video, which is believed by agents to have premiered on 11 Sept. 11, 2020, Baines held up a stack of envelopes from California’s Employment Development Department, including one addressed to an individual identified by federal agents in court filings as a victim of Baines’s identity theft, saying he was getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these.”

The video also featured rapper Fat Wizza and opened with a recording that states: “Your card has now been activated and is ready for use,” according to court filings, before an image closely resembling the logo of California’s Employment Development Department appears in the shot. The lyrics include: “I got rich off E.D.D.,” “10 cards swiping 10k a day,” and “You got to sell cocaine, I can just file a claim.”

Shortly after the music video appeared on YouTube, it was forwarded by a special agent at The U.S. Department of Labor — Office of Inspector General to a branch chief in the Office’s data science team, who was asked to identify the rapper. According to court documents, Baines was found through his social media profiles.

Federal agents said the music video’s description was edited in October 2020, around the same time special agents filed their criminal complaint against Baines, to include the disclaimer “***THIS VIDEO WAS CREATED WITH PROPS AND WAS MADE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES***.”

The rapper’s federal prison sentence was also related to criminal charges of drug trafficking in January 2020 and illegal firearms possession in October 2020, to which Baines pleaded guilty to both also.

In a filing submitted to the court, Baines took full responsibility for his involvement in the scheme to defraud the E.D.D., which he admitted to benefiting from, and apologized for what he had done. He said the scheme was originally orchestrated by his friends, who he initially allowed to use his address to receive mail — asking the judge to consider this in his sentencing. “They said they will give me money for letting mail come to the house. They would send the envelopes and all I had to do was give them the mail when it arrived. When I found out how much money they were getting I felt played and I started just taking the cards myself and telling them they never made it,” Baines wrote in a letter to the judge.

The funds stolen by Baines are only a small proportion of the $45.6 billion a federal watchdog estimated in September had been stolen from the nation’s unemployment insurance program during the pandemic, using the Social Security numbers of dead people and other tactics to deceive and bilk the U.S. government.

As covid-related restrictions cost people their jobs, Congress expanded existing unemployment benefits in 2020 and established new ones, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (P.U.A.) provision in the $2 trillion Cares Act, signed into law by President Trump in March 2020, to meet the magnitude of the crisis then facing many households. The P.U.A. expanded unemployment to individuals who don’t normally qualify for the benefit — self-employed, independent contractors, freelancers and gig workers. Applicants could claim the benefit by reporting their yearly income for 2019, but were not required to submit documents supporting their application.

The crush of applications for various relief programs — amid historic unemployment — overwhelmed state workforce agencies administering them, many of whom had been neglected and underfunded for years. Millions of Americans saw massive delays in receiving aid as a result, creating chaos easily exploited by fraudsters, many of whom stole innocent Americans’ identities to obtain weekly checks in their name.

The total scope of fraud from federal pandemic-related relief initiatives is unknown, but earlier this year a top watchdog for the U.S. Labor Department estimated “at least” $163 billion may have been claimed in unemployment-related “overpayments,” a projection that includes wrongly paid sums as well as “significant” benefits obtained by malicious actors.

As well as making claims using stolen identities, federal officials say criminals used tools known as botnets to fire off thousands of applications at once, as well as sharing tips online on how to siphon funds. According to state correspondence reviewed by The Washington Post, Maryland’s government actually received more fraudulent claims for unemployment relief than it did legitimate ones.

