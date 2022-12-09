At this Pa. college, 40 students live in a convent with 40 nuns

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When a group of nuns surprised their housemates with chocolate-chip almond cookies in October, Zayyan Snell couldn’t contain his awe on his first bite. “These jawns are incredible,” Snell said, using Philadelphia slang. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The nuns believed the cookies were putting Snell to sleep — like a “yawn” — until the 23-year-old graduate student explained the term can substitute for any person, place or thing. The nuns soon added “jawn” to their vocabulary, even if they usually use the word incorrectly.

Those types of intergenerational conversations have become common this fall at Neumann University, a small Catholic college outside of Philadelphia. Seeking more on-campus housing, Neumann leaders created rooms for students in the school’s convent, which has accommodated nuns for more than a century.

Students now help the building’s 40 nuns, who have an average age of 82, carry groceries and use their phones. Before tests, nuns assure students they’ll pray for them — or console them if they fail.

Advertisement

“If you had told freshman-year, didn’t-know-what-was-going-to-happen Zay that in years I’d be friends with nuns, I’d look at you like you were crazy,” Snell told The Washington Post. “I’d be like, ‘Who are you talking to? Get out of my face.’”

The residence building, the Our Lady of Angels Motherhouse Convent, was built around 1900 for the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. The nuns founded Neumann, which was then named Our Lady of Angels College, in 1965 as an all-women school. Neumann changed its name and began to admit men in 1980, and nuns continued to reside in the 152,000-square-foot convent, which their religious order retained ownership of. But their numbers have declined in recent years, leaving some convent rooms empty, so Neumann purchased the building in June 2021.

Across the United States, there’s been a shortage of on-campus housing at universities in recent years. At Neumann, about 660 of the school’s 2,155 students received on-campus housing across five residential facilities. In the spring, school leaders and nuns agreed to open 20 rooms for 40 more students across two convent floors.

Before the school year began, Snell had wanted to live in one of the popular residential buildings as a graduate assistant hall director. When he was selected to supervise the convent’s student hall instead, Snell was initially skeptical of the arrangement. But he felt comfortable when he moved in August after the nuns made an effort to get to know him.

Advertisement

“The sisters have shocked me about how hip and funny they are,” Snell said. “Most of my experiences with nuns are they’re very serious people. But here, they’re hilarious, and they’re amazing. They’ve really taught me how to give everyone a chance.”

The school added a second bed into convent rooms so they’d lodge two students, and 40 coed students soon decorated the bare walls with posters of hip-hop album covers, influencers, “Rick and Morty” characters and memes based on “The Office.” Students and nuns began swapping stories at a recreational area between their rooms and on walks around the building.

The two groups have organized social events, such as building gingerbread houses or locating items in a haystack. Students invite the nuns to parties, where nuns have taught their housemates swing dancing and the twist.

“We really felt we were just providing a space that they could live in that was convenient and was cost-effective,” said Sister Esther Anderson, 77. “The surprise for us was their desire to engage with us more than just having two hallways of rooms in our house.”

Their lifestyles don’t always match. The nuns typically sleep between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.; students sometimes don’t get out of bed until noon. One night, the nuns were concerned when a car approached the convent at 3 a.m. A student explained he had ordered pizza on Uber Eats.

Advertisement

After the nuns surprised students with cookies in October, students reciprocated by buying them Dairy Queen Dilly Bars. After Snell introduced “jawn” to the nuns, they used the term to describe almost everything. When Snell returns from classes, nuns sometimes ask how his “jawn” was.

When the students introduced TikTok to the nuns, Snell said “it was like discovering fire” for the sisters. They’re rehearsing for an upcoming TikTok dance video.

Part of that dancing group is Anderson, who joined the Sisters of St. Francis in 1962 after graduating from high school in Ireland. In the years that followed, she found fulfillment developing bonds with children and teenagers while working in schools and churches.

After losing that connection in recent years, that excitement returned this fall. It will probably continue, too, because school leaders said they plan to add students to the convent next year. Anderson now follows a busy schedule, even on weeknights.

“There’s [a party] going on now,” Anderson said during a phone interview Wednesday night. “I’m going to go down after we finish. We haven’t had any wild parties yet, but they may be coming.”

GiftOutline Gift Article