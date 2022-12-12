For Lockerbie victims’ families, an anguishing wait for justice

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the days after Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish countryside, Paul Hudson sifted through the fields of wreckage, searching for any trace of his teenage daughter. He knew Melina was gone. Nobody survived what was then one of the world’s deadliest terrorist attacks, leaving 270 people dead, the majority of them Americans, just before Christmas in 1988, when a bomb detonated on a plane heading from London to New York over Lockerbie, Scotland.

He vowed then to protect Melina’s memory. He lobbied authorities in rural Lockerbie to store the debris in a warehouse, rather than toss it, so grieving families could recover the victims’ belongings. There he found one of Melina’s notebooks, with a message scrawled between doodles on the cover: No one dies, unless they are forgotten.

“It was a call to action,” said Hudson, 75. “How could I let it go with that staring at me in her handwriting?”

Thirty-four years later, he sat in a Washington courtroom, waiting for one of the men implicated in Melina’s murder to make his first appearance before a judge. Decades of investigations into the Lockerbie attack had finally led to the detention of Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir al-Marimi, a Libyan citizen who the United States has accused of building the bomb.

He and other relatives of the victims filled the benches.

The families have watched for decades as justice seemed to draw closer then fell out of reach. Some took it upon themselves to unearth details about what happened and present them to investigators. Some died waiting for answers. Children with faint or no recollection of deceased parents searched for ways to pay tribute to the mother or father they never knew.

In 1991, the United States and Britain announced criminal charges against two other suspects: Libyan intelligence officers, Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah. But Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi — whose inner circle was likely involved, investigators said — refused for years to hand them over. Eventually, a Scottish court located in the Netherlands was able to try both men. Megrahi was given a 27-year sentence and Fhimah was acquitted.

On Monday afternoon, Hudson saw what he felt was another chance at justice: The alleged bombmaker stepped into Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather’s courtroom, wearing a green detention uniform. Mas’ud sank next to a public defender. Hudson clutched a photo of Melina in his lap. She’d been studying abroad in England.

“She was a very beautiful and very strong-willed 16-year-old,” he said. “She was coming back for Christmas holiday.”

Nearby was Stephanie Bernstein, 71, who lost her husband Michael in the attack. She, too, stared right at Mas’ud.

“It was surreal,” Bernstein said. “I don’t know what I expected, but he was where he should be, and this is what we have been working toward for a long time.”

Mas’ud’s arrest, she hoped, would remind Americans of an event that has faded from minds.

The explosives hidden in the Boeing 747 jumbo jet’s luggage compartment made it blow up “almost instantaneously,” federal investigators said. Witnesses described seeing parts of the aircraft tumbling from the sky. One piece exploded soon upon impact, leaving a 40-foot-deep crater where homes had stood. Only the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, has wrought more death against American citizens.

“I hope that people will come to understand how this act of mass murder came to be,” she said. “Two-hundred seventy people, including 190 Americans, were just blown out of the sky.”

Dozens of relatives of the victims called in to listen to the hearing. One was Mary Kay Stratis, who lost her husband, Elia, in the attack.

Elia had been on a business trip to London. He was supposed to fly back to the United States on the day after the bombing. But he rebooked to Flight 103 to spend more holiday time with his children.

“I watched them graduate from elementary school without their dad, then high school, and college and post college degrees,” Stratis said, “and I walked them down the aisle without their dad.”

Mas’ud’s arrest was helping to ease years of anguish, she said, but she worried the case could fall apart somehow. She’d been let down before.

Al-Megrahi’s 27-year prison sentence, for instance, ended prematurely. He was released in 2009 after getting diagnosed with prostate cancer and died three years later.

“We had been given justice, but it was snatched away from us,” Stratis said. “We felt it slip away.”

Mas’ud is the first person prosecuted in the United States in connection with the attack 34 years ago. The Justice Department years ago charged Megrahi and Fhimah in connection with the killings, but Libyan officials never agreed to allow them to appear in an American courtroom. Officials so far have declined to say what agreement they struck with Libya to bring Mas’ud to the United States.

For some relatives, news of Mas’ud’s arrest has left them feeling as though the U.S. justice system is at last working.

Victoria Cummock, whose husband John died in the attack, said she wasn’t sure if she’d see a suspect brought to a U.S. courtroom in her lifetime. She said that over the past three decades she repeatedly shared information with the Justice Department and successive U.S. attorneys general about Libyan officials’ alleged role in the bombing.

As the years passed by and Cummock “heard nothing” about the investigation, she and other family members increasingly felt “betrayed” by the U.S. government.

“This was the love of my life, and I had promised him that I would make sure, until my dying breath, that I was going to do what I could to pursue justice,” she said.

To Hudson, the Monday hearing didn’t go as expected.

The judge informed Mas’ud of his rights and the charges against him, which could carry a penalty of life in prison. Prosecutors surprised Hudson by announcing they would not pursue the death penalty. (Their argument: Capital punishment wasn’t an option for Mas’ud’s charges back in 1988.)

Melina’s father wasn’t sure how to feel. He’d built an archive in her memory. Her notebook was stored near their home in Albany.

He’d served as the chairman for Families of Pan Am 103/Lockerbie, organizing news conferences to keep the victims’ names in the national consciousness. He brought a banner of all their faces to the courthouse. He’d testified on Capitol Hill. He’d met with President George H.W. Bush, urging him to invest more in the Lockerbie probe. He’d longed for a day like this.

Yet he didn’t feel hatred toward the man in front of him. Hudson noticed that Mas’ud looked elderly. He had a white beard and walked with a limp.

“I felt in a way not quite sorry for him,” Hudson said. “But I think he is someone who needs to realize the enormity of what he did.”

Perhaps he’d been a pawn in something far larger. Libya, he said, seemed to obstruct the investigation for years. Finally, a suspect was in court on American soil.

“That’s a huge accomplishment,” Hudson said.

