The Bible in the glass case has dog-eared pages, a worn cover and myriad notes and highlights. It’s a book that appears to have been well considered and digested. By all indications, its owner was in an intimate dialogue with the Word. The Bible belonged to the performer Little Richard who at once tried to balance the sacred and the profane, his belief in God’s love and the church’s reprimand of his sexuality. It’s on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of an exhibition that reminds visitors of the ways in which religion has fueled the creative spirit and stirred expansive thinking.

Although activists are included in the exhibition — Malcolm X, Coretta Scott King, Jesse Jackson — it’s not a political one, which is something of a marvel considering how deeply political religion has become. Religion, in the hands of some folks, has transformed into a type of judgment, a way of separating the wheat from the chaff. Increasingly religion has become a kind of cruel absolutism rather than a recognition of human fallibility and God’s grace.

“Spirit in the Dark: Religion in Black Music, Activism and Popular Culture” is a timely reminder of the ways in which religion has made our lives feel limitless rather than limited. The Gospel can fuel creativity, individuality, freedom and liberalism.

These last few years, the country has seen a good deal of self-righteous cruelty cloaked in politicized religion. Some people have turned their Christian faith into a battering ram to invade their neighbors’ privacy. Evangelicalism has bound itself up with Trumpism. A minority of people use their righteous sense of clarity to discriminate against those who identify as LGBTQ. They use the law to bully young people who are trying to fully understand their sexuality. They turn the search for identity into an embarrassment or a sign of failure instead of recognizing that struggle is part of what defines the human condition.

Some religious folks move with breathtaking certainty to fight for laws and rules that always seems to involve making someone else feel less welcome in their school, in their community, in this world. They claim to have the answers to impossible questions. They aren’t so much interested in understanding the nuances and contradictions of theology as they are in carving out a how-to guide for a certain kind of life. They are focused on judgment more than mercy and when they talk about loving the sinner but hating the sin, it’s just a way to excuse themselves for doling out punishment and vitriol and calling it Christianity.

Woe, are they. Their right to, what, is under attack? Christmas trees glow in front of the White House and the Capitol and all across Washington. The entertainer Yolanda Adams sang “Silent Night” at the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting. The president and first lady presided along with the vice president and second gentleman. There is no war on Christianity, there never has been, but some of the faithful seem to be in a pitched battle against their neighbors.

Everyone struggles. How do we forget that so easily? People turn to religion seeking comfort and guidance. And surely it provides both. It also helps people find common ground, not by agreeing on everything but recognizing the fuzzy, tenuous nature of our existence — that endless search for meaning that everyone is slowly, plodding toward.

“Spirit in the Dark” highlights all the tensions, contradictions and questions religion fosters, many of which have led to some of the country’s most provocative and profound creativity and activism.

Some of the individuals depicted in the exhibition are not surprising. Al Green drifted between rhythm and blues and preaching the Gospel as a minister. Malcolm X’s journey to a more open-armed view of Islam is well-documented in his autobiography. And the Rev. Al Sharpton’s roots in the pulpit have been on eloquent display over the past two years when he eulogized those killed by police violence.

But the exhibition also highlights performers such as Tina Turner, Marvin Gaye and Prince. Turner used her Buddhism to calm herself during tumultuous times. Prince, who was raised Seventh-day Adventist, contrasted blunt sexuality with a nearly ascetic spirituality. Gaye was a son of the Hebrew Pentecostal minister and spirituality infused his soulful, complicated music. His performances were a form of emotional testimony.

The exhibition makes plain how much the culture benefited from these artists whose creativity flowed from, through and around their struggles with religiosity. They worked hard to find a spirituality that informed their daily lives but that also opened them up to new ideas. Religion was a way of navigating through the world rather than a tool for keeping the world at bay. It was a way to tame their terror of the unknown instead of exacerbating their preexisting fears. Sometimes they were successful; sometimes they failed. But they tried.

Throughout “Spirit in the Dark,” religion is viewed as a language that these history-making figures used to talk about liberty, equality and their own complicated nature. Religion was a moral code. It acknowledged the fragility and strength in every person; it offered grace. Everyone sins no matter whom they love or whom they worship. Everyone needs a bit of mercy.

Religion is used for all kinds of treacherous and deadly behavior. No doubt, this will continue. But in the season of light, this exhibition is a reminder of religion’s brightness — of its ability to exist and even thrive amid all our human contradictions. And most important, instead of making a few individuals feel good, it should strive to make all our lives better.

