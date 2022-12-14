Muskox kills Alaska law officer trying to protect his dogs outside home

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Alaska law enforcement officer was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a muskox who charged the man as he was trying to protect his dogs outside of his home, according to state authorities. The Alaska State Troopers said that Curtis Worland, a court services officer with the agency, attempted to haze a group of muskox that was threatening his dog kennel outside of his home in Nome, Alaska. But as he attempted to protect the dogs from harm, Worland, 36, was attacked by one of the muskox and suffered a fatal wound, according to the agency.

When first responders in western Alaska arrived- on Tuesday, Worland was declared dead at the scene, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

“Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years,” Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said in the news release. “He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family.”

Known as stocky, long-haired animals with shoulder humps and horns that can weigh up to 800 pounds, muskoxen are slow-moving grazers in the Arctic that are not normally aggressive, according to the National Park Service. But they are still wild animals and can pose significant threat to humans and dogs, the agency says.

“Keep your dogs under control if a muskox is near,” the National Park Service said in a news release. “An agitated muskox can easily injure or kill a dog, so make sure your dogs are on a leash or in a pen if muskoxen are around.”

When a muskox feels threatened by another animal or human, the animal can charge and use its horns as part of a potentially fatal attack, according to National Geographic. The National Park Service advises people to stay at least 150 feet away from a musk ox.

“If you are charged by a muskox, RUN,” the agency said. “Never stand your ground against a charging muskox.”

While fatal muskox encounters are rare, there have been several reported incidents in rural Alaska of muskox killing dogs in recent years. In 2017, sled dogs in Nome were attacked by muskoxen in multiple incidents, according to Alaska Public Media.

Austin McDaniel, a spokesman with the Alaska State Troopers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday. McDaniel told the Associated Press that he did not know how many animals were part of the group of muskoxen that Worland was trying to keep away from the dog kennel. McDaniel noted to Alaska Public Media that officials might decide to kill the muskox that killed Worland if the animal is deemed a public safety threat.

The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game are all investigating the fatal incident.

Worland, who provided prisoner transport services, courthouse security and court document service for the Alaska State Troopers since 2009, “will be sorely missed by the DPS family,” the agency said in a news release mourning his death.

“I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis’ family, friends, loved ones, and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss for our state,” said the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

