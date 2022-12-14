Parents say game developer made ‘Fortnite’ ‘as addictive as possible’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While playing “Fortnite” around January 2019, a boy’s body grew warm as he struggled to breathe and formulate thoughts, according to a new lawsuit. His guardian claims the boy, now 17, was experiencing his first panic attack, feeling pressure from the popular video game. After the boy suffered another panic attack eight months later, his guardian claims he was diagnosed with cyberaddiction and began meeting with a counselor at an addiction rehabilitation center.

The allegations are part of a lawsuit brought by three Canadian parents against Epic Games, the developer of “Fortnite.” The parents argue the game is addictive and has upended their children’s lives.

“There is no doubt that the defendants have achieved their objective of making FORTNITE as addictive as possible,” the class-action lawsuit alleges, “and have therefore knowingly endangered the health of users without warning them of the danger associated with the use of FORTNITE.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in October 2019, was authorized by a Quebec City judge last week.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Epic Games spokeswoman Natalie Munoz wrote: “We plan to fight this in court. We believe the evidence will show that this case is meritless.”

Soon after Epic Games released “Fortnite” in July 2017, the online game of shooting, survival and world-building became a global sensation. The free game has attracted more than 350 million players, who can purchase exclusive items, characters and celebratory dances to enhance the experience.

The parents who filed the lawsuit say their children in some cases stopped eating, showering or socializing because of their obsession with the game. The plaintiffs also argue that children aren’t mature enough to understand the game’s terms of service.

“FORTNITE has created, through its marketing, a vicious cycle in which children must buy to feel accomplished and accepted by their peers,” the lawsuit states, “thereby taking advantage of their vulnerable position.”

Following July hearings, Québec Superior Court Justice Sylvain Lussier wrote in a Dec. 7 ruling that the case isn’t “frivolous” or “manifestly ill-founded.” As an analogy, Lussier wrote: “The harmful effect of tobacco was not recognized or acknowledged overnight.”

If the lawsuit triumphs, Lussier wrote, addicted players residing in Québec since Sept. 1, 2017, could be compensated.

Attorney Jean-Philippe Caron, who represents the plaintiffs, said that in the past week, more than 200 parents in the Canadian province had emailed him, saying their children’s well-being had also been diminished by “Fortnite.”

“We feel extremely confident about this case,” Caron told The Post.

Munoz, the Epic Games spokeswoman, told The Post that “Fortnite” allows parents to supervise their children’s playing time and require their permission before purchases. Users younger than 13 have a daily $100 spending limit.

The children referenced in the lawsuit have allegedly played the game for thousands of hours, including one who completed 7,781 games within two years. The parents who filed the case allege their children now use vulgar language and don’t find joy in other activities.

The boy who suffered panic attacks first downloaded the game as a 15-year-old around March 2018. His guardian claims he has participated in 6,923 games, which equates to 59,954 minutes or nearly 42 days of play. The boy sometimes doesn’t stop playing until his parents plead with him to log off, which his guardian wrote creates arguments. The lawsuit claims the boy has spent more than $5,550 in savings on the game.

The guardian “had no idea of the harmful consequences that FORTNITE would have for her child,” the lawsuit reads, “and if she had been informed by the defendants of the risks and dangers associated with the use of FORTNITE, she would have categorically refused to allow the game to be downloaded.”

