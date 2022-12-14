10 years after Sandy Hook, mom builds daughter’s dream animal sanctuary

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most days, first-grader Catherine Violet Hubbard could be found roaming the yard of her Newtown, Conn., home — the place where, accompanied by her pets, she’d discover a whole universe of critters and bugs to adore. Almost like a princess in a Disney movie, she’d whisper to the animals to tell their friends that she was nice, in hopes that they’d come in droves to visit her.

Ever since she was born in 2006, Catherine had a burning passion for animals, her mother, Jenny Hubbard, told The Washington Post. By the time she turned 5, Catherine had already decided she wanted to be an animal sanctuary caretaker when she grew up. But on Dec. 14, 2012, she was one of 20 children and six adults killed inside Sandy Hook Elementary.

The freckle-faced girl with bright red locks was just 6 years old. And though Catherine never got to be a teenager or see her life’s wishes come true, Hubbard has made it her mission to fulfill them. On Wednesday — exactly 10 years after the school shooting — Hubbard will break ground on the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, a nonprofit meant to foster the bond between humans and animals. The sanctuary will provide veterinary care, educate visitors and serve as a migration space for hummingbirds, bees and other pollinators.

The ceremony will be also be a way to “reclaim the day” — transforming one synonymous with grief and heartache into one of joyful remembrance and hope.

“I made a conscious choice since the tragedy to not focus on and continue to relive what happened in Sandy Hook,” Hubbard said. “ … It’s a solemn day for sure. And it is a day that I will forever remember as losing Catherine, but it’s also a moment to look forward with hope that she didn’t die for nothing.”

Hubbard can still hear Catherine’s laughter as she swayed her butterfly net across the garden years ago. Her favorite memory, and one Hubbard said she can picture so clearly, is the time a butterfly landed on Catherine as she sat still in the grass. Unlike her “relentless” attempts at catching everything from insects to birds to squirrels, Catherine was calm and peaceful.

“I’ve tried to pinpoint the day where I was like, ‘Wow, Catherine really loves animals,’” Hubbard said. “But I can’t because animals were always just a part of her. It was what she was drawn to, as much as they were drawn to her compassion.”

Catherine’s love for animals ran deeper than outdoor adventures and horseback riding lessons, Hubbard said. On one snowy day, Catherine, then 5, and her older brother took it upon themselves to create business cards. What Hubbard didn’t know is that her children were crafting them on a legitimate website and would eventually order 250 of them to their home. Catherine’s featured a collage of different patterns overlaying a baby pink background. The business’s name: “Catherine’s Animal Shelter.” Her title: “Care Taker.”

“I was at first mortified that they had ordered these business cards for businesses that did not exist,” Hubbard said. “So I said to both of them that the business cards couldn’t leave the house. The next day I got an email from Catherine’s kindergarten teacher telling me that her business cards were just precious, just precious.”

Those pink business cards are now at the sanctuary, Hubbard said. “We love them because in so many ways, it’s Catherine desire to be a caretaker, lived out day in and day out, that we’re doing.”

Over the past decade, Hubbard has devoted her time toward creating programs that foster human-animal relations and help seniors keep their pets, but the plans for the sanctuary only began snowballing because of a typo she made in Catherine’s obituary — instead of asking people to honor Catherine’s memory by making donations to the Animal Control Center, Hubbard wrote Animal Center.

“A group of women who ran the nonprofit, Animal Center of Newtown, suddenly received a significant amount of funds in memory of Catherine,” Hubbard said. “After that, they met with me and shared an idea of creating a place where children would see their own innate beauty in the eyes of the animals that they encountered. And as they shared what their vision was, I could see Catherine and her life and everything that she stood for.”

By 2014, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation was up and running. That year, the state of Connecticut awarded 34 acres of land to the nonprofit. While it would take eight more years to begin the construction of permanent facilities, the terrain was used to host a slew of programs and events, including the annual “Butterfly Party” on Catherine’s birthday — June 8.

Last year, Hubbard said more than 10,000 people attended Catherine’s celebration. Since its inception, the foundation has also found homes for over 1,157 pets, partnered with 29 local municipalities in Connecticut and served over 707,000 meals to animals in need. Now it’s hoping to expand its impact.

Come next December, Hubbard hopes to be opening the doors to the facility for both two-legged and four-legged friends. But on Wednesday, she’ll be looking toward the sky.

“I know Catherine will be looking down on us, and she’ll be just so completely and absolutely thrilled,” Hubbard said. “Because we’ve chosen to see the best in humanity. And [the future] may not be how we wanted it to look or what we think it’s supposed to be, but I can assure you that something good does come out of every tragedy.”

