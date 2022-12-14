Homicide victim’s remains found 31 years ago identified using DNA

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Skeletal remains discovered decades ago have been identified using DNA analysis, Ohio law enforcement officials announced Tuesday. Robert A. Mullins, a 21-year-old man from Columbus, went missing between November 1988 and April 1989, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Recent advances in DNA technology have helped law enforcement make cold case breakthroughs more frequently. Last week, DNA analysis identified Philadelphia’s infamous “Boy in the Box” after 65 years.

In the case of Mullins, hunters found skeletal remains in a shallow grave along a private farm on Nov. 1, 1991. Investigators have stayed on the case ever since.

Scientists at North Texas University examined the bones in 2012 and extracted DNA that proved that the remains were those of a man — a big discovery, because investigators initially thought the bones belonged to a woman because of the victim’s estimated height.

A police lieutenant and the county coroner in 2021 sought to use genetic genealogy for leads, according to the sheriff’s office. In January 2022, the pair contracted with AdvanceDNA, a firm that analyzes DNA for public and private groups.

AdvanceDNA met with the sheriff’s office 31 years to the day the remains were found. The firm uploaded his DNA into a database, and after extensive research and help from private citizens, police linked the remains to Mullins.

The lieutenant and coroner met with the Mullins family, who provided DNA samples that confirmed that the remains were his.

“They report that efforts were made to locate him across the years, however, the attempts were unsuccessful. Robert’s absence was a great source of pain in their lives, especially in the life of his late mother Catherine, who never stopped looking for her son,” the sheriff’s office said.

The family told investigators that Mullins, who stood 5-foot-3, was living on the northeast side of Columbus when he went missing in late 1988 or early 1989 at age 21 — all of which lined up with what law enforcement officials had found.

“Thirty-one Christmases have gone by while this family waited for answers,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “When the results weren’t immediate and the case grew cool, Pickaway County law enforcement dug in their heels and kept trying until the evolution of DNA technology finally yielded an identity for John Doe.”

Anyone with information about the homicide case can contact Lt. Johnathan Strawser with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 740-474-2176.

