Utah apologizes for failure to investigate trooper’s alleged sex abuse

Each night when they were teenagers, Debra Clark Cooperand her sister Valarie said their prayers before slipping into their matching beds and talking for hours before falling asleep. But on more than one evening, Cooper would open her eyes to find her sister quietly crying, her face blotchy from tears and her hands still clasped tightly together.

Valarie, who was three years younger, would never seem to give a clear answer about what was bothering her. Cooper, now 71, wishes that she’d pried Valarie more on one of those nights, that she’d known the pain her sister felt during their bedtime prayers.

Valarie Clark Miller was sexually assaulted by a Utah highway trooper starting in the late 1960s when she was a teenager, a trauma that devastated her for the rest of her life, her family alleged last year in a written notice of plans to sue the state. When Miller and her husband asked the Utah Department of Public Safety for an investigation in 1990, it failed to do so and did not take action against the trooper, the document says.

In a recent news conference, the Miller family and their legal team said they were going public with Valarie’s name and case in hopes that sharing her story would help other sexual assault victims.

In a rare move, Utah’s public safety commissioner on Dec. 5 sent a letter to the Miller family expressing “deep regret” for their pain and suffering, writing that their allegations were “factual” and “rest on a foundation of extensive and disturbing evidence.”

Jess Anderson conceded there was “no legal recourse” to “right the wrong” done to the Millers. When they first came forward in 1990, the statute of limitations in Valarie’s case had passed, though Utah has since lifted the reporting deadline for sex crimes. The trooper whom Valarie accused of abuse died earlier this year, according to the Millers’ legal team.

Anderson said his department would consult with an independent agency to review its internal investigation policies to hopefully prevent similar failures.

After receiving the letter, which was first reported by the Salt Lake Tribune, the Millers agreed to not sue. The apology provided what the family had sought for decades — closure.

“This whole thing has been about clearing her name,” Ryan Miller, Valarie’s son, told The Washington Post, noting that rumors about the case had sullied his mother’s reputation in Clarkston, a small town where not everyone believed her allegations.

Valarie Clark Miller died in 2017 from complications of multiple sclerosis without knowing the lengths her family would go to bring the case to a close.

Later in life, she confided in family that she had been raped by the trooper — whom she first encountered through a relative — between 1968 and 1970, starting when she was 13 years old. The trooper used his “position of authority” to intimidate her and made threats to hurt Valarie or her family if she told anyone about the abuse, the notice of claim says.

When she once tried to end the assaults by telling the officer she was pregnant, he beat her and tried to drown her in a nearby reservoir, the document alleges.

Throughout her life, Valarie was plagued with flashbacks to the abuse she faced, her family said. As an adult, she started having panic attacks and had trouble eating, and she attempted suicide multiple times, according to the family.

Valarie and her husband, John Miller, decided to file a complaint with the Utah Department of Public Safety in 1990 after she’d spent nearly one year at a mental health clinic working with a therapist to process her experiences from 20 years earlier.

“It makes me feel nausea and a little dizzy,” Valarie wrote in one journal entry during her time at the clinic. “It’s hard because I can feel myself being there, feeling hot, sweaty, dirty, inside and out.”

The DPS director of internal affairs at the time said the allegations were the “most serious” ever directed at an officer of the state highway patrol, according to the notice of claim that Miller’s family would file decades later. But the investigation went nowhere — Valarie and her husband were told that the trooper, who by then had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant, had denied the allegations and passed a polygraph test.

The internal affairs director also told John Miller that he’d spoken with Valarie’s therapist from the clinic, who told him that her stories of the assaults were “untruthful,” the notice of claim says.

“That was kind of another arrow in the heart, that ‘no one’s going to believe me,’” John Miller said. “She never really recovered.”

According to the family, the trooper and the state’s public safety commissioner at the time received a letter saying the sexual assault allegations were “not sustained.”

After Valarie’s death, her family hired a private investigator in 2020 to reexamine the case. When Mike Anderson — a retired FBI agent — interviewed the internal affairs director who had been in charge in 1990, he repeatedly called Valarie “crazy” and someone “not to be believed” before admitting that he’d never given a lie-detector test to the accused trooper, according to Anderson. The private investigator also found that Valarie’s therapist had never been contacted by DPS, according to the notice of claim.

In 2021, Anderson also interviewed the trooper who allegedly assaulted Valarie. He again denied the allegations, telling Anderson that he had passed a polygraph and showing him the letter from 1990 saying the allegations were not sustained.

The family submitted the notice of their intent to sue the state — as well as the trooper, the former internal affairs director and the former DPS commissioner — in November 2021, including the evidence Anderson had gathered.

After receiving the notice, DPS began an investigation into the family’s allegations, interviewing “scores” of witnesses, according to Anderson’s apology letter. The commissioner added that he had “agonized” over Valarie’s experiences and the “generational impact” on her family.

On Dec. 6, nearly 55 years after Valarie said she was first assaulted and more than 30 years after she and her husband asked for an investigation, the family held a news conference in Salt Lake City after state officials presented them with the apology letter.

“I felt a strong sense of peace and lightness,” Cooper said of attending the meeting.

For years, Cooper had felt like there was a stone lodged in her heart when she said her nightly prayers — alone, as she and her sister lived apart as adults. Every time, she prayed her family would one day experience a sense of closure in Valarie’s case.

When Cooper returned home last week, she sat with a collection of things that remind her of her sister: a few photos, some childhood trinkets, a handful of greeting cards.

And when Cooper went to church on Sunday, the stone in her heart wasn’t there anymore.

