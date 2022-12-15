Firefighter suspended after punching man handcuffed to stretcher

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Antonio Cruz was “agitated and screaming” as police and fire rescue workers brought him into a Miami hospital, according to a police report. He struggled against the handcuffs holding him to a stretcher and then, the report said, spat on a firefighter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The firefighter reacted instantly, punching the shackled man in the face.

The city of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue has relieved the firefighter of duty while investigating the October incident. The altercation was made public when local television stations published video of it this week, though city officials say the firefighter was suspended immediately after it occurred. Cruz, meanwhile, was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Fire officials did not name the firefighter. But NBC Miami identified him as Robert Webster, a lieutenant. The station quoted him as saying he did not regret the punches.

“If he never knew the consequence of spitting in a grown man’s face, then consider my actions public education and this video a PSA,” Robert Webster said.

According to a police report, Cruz, 29, was arrested the afternoon of Oct. 15 on another case. Details of that case were not immediately clear, and Miami police did not provide the arrest report.

Officers said that as he was being taken into custody, Cruz asked for paramedics to come because he had used heroin and cocaine. Fire rescue workers placed him on a stretcher and handcuffed him to it. They brought him to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The video footage captures what happened next, although it does not have sound.

Cruz, who is shirtless, sits upright. He turns to a firefighter leaning against a desk and seems to lunge in his direction. The firefighter punches at Cruz’s head, appearing to make contact more than once. Police officers intervened, trying to pull the firefighter away as he kept reaching for Cruz.

In Cruz’s police report, officers wrote that he “spit in a direction of city of (a) Miami fire rescue lieutenant.” It listed the lieutenant as the victim.

“The victim immediately approached the defendant and struck him with a closed fist to his face,” the report added. “Def. arrested.”

The Miami Department of Fire-Rescue said in a statement that the firefighter “was immediately Relieved of Duty” when the incident occurred. The agency is conducting an administrative investigation, the statement continued.

The Miami Herald reported that the firefighter is unlikely to be prosecuted for the outburst, citing a law enforcement source.

Cruz remained in custody at the Miami-Dade Metro West Detention Center as of Thursday, according to county records

