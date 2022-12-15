Fla. pastor, son scammed $8 million in covid aid to buy Disney home, feds say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As businesses across the U.S. were seeking government relief in response to covid-19 upending the world in 2020, Pastor Evan Edwards and his family were among the millions who applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His son, Josh Edwards, filed an application for $6 million to cover payroll, rent and utilities for his family’s ministry in Florida, writing that the nonprofit employed nearly 500 people and had a monthly payroll of more than $2.7 million, according to federal records.

The ASLAN International Ministry was approved for an $8.4 million PPP loan. And then the faith-based charity — whose mission was to “communicate Christian love in doctrine and service to the poor” — tried to buy a $3.7 million luxury home near Walt Disney World.

After authorities began investigating the ministry in late 2020, they discovered the family had filed claims about the organization and their needs that the authorities alleged were false, meant to scam the government out of millions in covid relief funds.

Advertisement

In fact, nearly everything the pastor and his son wrote in the PPP application was a lie, according to an indictment from federal authorities.

Evan Edwards, 64, and Josh Edwards, 30, were arrested Wednesday at their home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., after prosecutors said the family defrauded the government out of $8.4 million in PPP loans. The arrests came months after an NBC News report questioned why they had not been charged in an alleged scheme that authorities had identified about 18 months earlier.

While authorities named Mary Jane and Joy Edwards, Evan Edwards’s wife and daughter, in the criminal complaint, neither woman was facing charges as of Thursday afternoon.

The father and son are each charged with six counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and visa fraud, related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Josh Edwards is also charged with making a false statement to a lending institution, according to the Justice Department. They each face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Advertisement

“The United States previously obtained seizure warrants and recovered more than $8 million in proceeds from the charged criminal conduct,” the Justice Department wrote in a Thursday news release.

Messages left for the Edwards family were not immediately returned Thursday. It’s not clear whether the family has an attorney.

The Edwards family’s case is the latest in a string of cases where people were convicted or accused of trying to scam the government out of PPP money as covid ravaged the country. As much as $80 billion, or about 10 percent of PPP funding, was stolen from the government, NBC News reported. Much of the defrauded money went toward extravagant purchases, from multimillion-dollar homes to luxury vehicles like Lamborghinis.

A number of people involved with churches and religious organizations have been accused of misusing covid relief money. Last year, Robert Brooks Jr., the pastor of a Northeast Washington church, was charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $1.5 million from PPP. Brooks, who is accused of buying 39 used luxury automobiles and property in Baltimore, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Advertisement

Last week, three pastors at a defunct Houston church pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, according to the Justice Department. All three face up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million.

Evan Edwards was born in Canada as Ian Heringa, and changed his name after living in Turkey, where he did missionary work for years, according to authorities. When the family moved to New Smyrna Beach, about an hour outside Orlando, in 2019, Edwards set up ASLAN International Ministry Inc., a nonprofit that “purportedly provided religious services,” according to the federal indictment.

ASLAN submitted its application for a PPP loan in April 2020, as many businesses and organizations were doing in the early months of the devastating pandemic. In the application, the Edwards family claimed ASLAN employed 486 people and averaged monthly payroll expenses of more than $2.7 million. In May 2020, the loan money was sent to a family bank account that previously held just $25, according to the federal civil complaint.

Advertisement

“Based on the false representations made in the loan application, the defendants received into their bank account approximately $8,417,200 in PPP loan funds,” the Justice Department wrote.

Two months later, the family sought to use $868,250 for a down payment on a $3.7 million home in an upscale neighborhood in Orlando, according to federal records. When authorities recognized that the money used to attempt to buy the 4,700-square-foot home was from PPP relief, the funds were seized — and the legitimacy of ASLAN’s application came under scrutiny. Investigators soon discovered that the rest of the money was spread out among multiple bank accounts “in an attempt to hide and conceal their whereabouts.”

Authorities found several holes in ASLAN’s application, according to the complaint. No one ever worked at the office where the business was registered, the complaint says. The man listed on the application as ASLAN’s accountant had not done any work for the ministry since 2017, as he suffered from dementia. Prosecutors say Evan and Josh Edwards knew that the ministry’s real number of employees and payroll expenses were “significantly lower, or entirely nonexistent.”

A federal judge in Florida ordered the forfeiture of the $8.4 million in PPP relief in April 2021, a seizure the Edwards family did not challenge. Yet, as NBC pointed out in July, authorities were slow to bring criminal charges.

Video of Wednesday’s arrests obtained by WESH, an Orlando NBC affiliate, show agents pushing Evan Edwards out in a wheelchair.

GiftOutline Gift Article