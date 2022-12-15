Purdue NW chancellor apologizes for mocking Asian languages at commencement

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A chancellor in Indiana’s Purdue University system apologized Wednesday for making “offensive and insensitive” remarks during a commencement ceremony last week, when he mockingly impersonated speakers of Asian languages. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thomas L. Keon, the chancellor of Purdue University Northwest, was speaking at a graduation ceremony on Saturday. After approaching the lectern, he spoke in what was intended to be an imitation of an Asian language.

“That’s sort of my Asian version of his,” Keon added before trailing off, referring to a previous speech by local radio host James Dedelow. In an address presented just before Keon spoke, Dedelow had said that he sometimes used a “made-up language” on-air and when talking to family.

Keon published an apology after video of his remarks elicited angry reactions online. “I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger,” he said.

In the statement, Keon promised to “take action to prevent such missteps from occurring in the future.”

He also noted the formation of a school task force that aims to encourage “a welcoming climate and culture” and increased diversity in the student body. “We are all human. I made a mistake, and I assure you I did not intend to be hurtful and my comments do not reflect my personal or our institutional values,” he said.

Keon and officials at Purdue University Northwest could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees, which oversees Purdue University Northwest, also could not be immediately reached. It said through a spokesman that it was aware of Keon’s statements and had accepted his apology, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Others were less receptive.

Sherrilyn Ifill, the former president and director-counsel of the legal defense fund for the NAACP, called Keon’s apology “utterly insufficient” and questioned whether the Purdue University Board of Trustees was genuinely satisfied with it. She also noted others at the ceremony seen laughing on camera at Keon’s words: “Have they issued statements of remorse?” she said on Twitter.

Stephanie Chang, a Democratic state senator in Michigan, said she had gotten “used to hearing this kind of ignorance … but not from a high ranking educational leader,” she tweeted in reaction to a recording of Keon’s remarks.

The Asian American Foundation, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization, said Keon had humiliated Asian American students, while undermining their sense of belonging and safety on campus. The foundation said it expects “the university to deliver a comprehensive plan” to fulfill its pledges to help address issues faced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and to prevent another occurrence.

Norman Chen, the foundation’s chief executive, said in an emailed statement that Keon’s display “normalizes the narrative that Asian Americans are perpetual foreigners” and represents an example of “casual racism in the form of jokes.”

Keon’s remarks further fuel “the current climate of ant-Asian hate,” he added.

Reports of violence and crimes targeting the Asian community in the United States have risen over the past two years amid an increase in anti-Asian hate that some experts say was fueled in part by the coronavirus pandemic. In a survey released this year by the Pew Research Center, 6 in 10 Asian adults said violence against Asian Americans was increasing, while 7 in 10 Asian Americans said they worried about being threatened or attacked.

In an open-ended questionnaire last year from Pew, most who perceived increasing violence against Asian Americans attributed it to racism, racist rhetoric by former president Donald Trump and a tendency by some Americans to blame Asian people for the coronavirus pandemic.

