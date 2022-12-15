U.S. judge halts Biden attempt to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge in Texas has put a halt to the Biden administration’s attempt to end the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico ” program, which requires some non-Mexican asylum seekers to be sent back to that country to await immigration proceedings. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Thursday issued a stay on the administration’s effort to terminate that policy while Texas and Missouri’s attempts to force the federal government to continue the program are considered in court.

President Biden had campaigned on putting an end to the policy. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court said that Biden had the right to end the program, but the case was sent down to Kacsmaryk’s court to determine whether the October 2021 memo that outlined how the policy would be dismantled complied with administrative laws.

The Amarillo, Tex., judge wrote Thursday that the 2021 memo did not consider the policy’s “deterrent effect on illegal border crossings and the reduction of unmeritorious asylum claims,” and said it prioritized dangers in Mexico over dangers of crossing the border “in the first instance.”

The policy, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has been criticized by rights groups for needlessly endangering asylum seekers. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Washington Post that the agency disagrees with the decision and is evaluating next steps.

As of August, the DHS was preparing to quickly end the policy and said border-crossers would be allowed to cross the border on the day of their hearings and wait for an outcome in the United States.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) celebrated the stay on Thursday evening. “The Admin played games all the way to SCOTUS, but tonight Texas & USA WINS,” he wrote on Twitter. “Biden’s open-border agenda won’t survive my legal attacks.”

Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.

This story is developing and will be updated

