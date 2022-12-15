Teacher sues school district after resigning over students’ pronouns

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two of Vivian Geraghty’s students at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio, were undergoing transition-related care and wanted people, including their teachers, to use their proper pronouns. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Geraghty, a third-year English teacher, went to school administrators in August to report a problem. Her Christian beliefs prohibited her from using the transgender students’ pronouns or their new names, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

School officials allegedly issued her an ultimatum: do so or quit. Geraghty chose the latter but did so under duress, the suit states.

Four months later, Geraghty, who’s in her mid-20s, is suing her former employer to get her job back. She’s alleging Jackson Local School District leaders violated her constitutional rights when they punished her for exercising her free speech rights and religious beliefs. Instead of trying to accommodate those beliefs, school officials allegedly tried to compel her to follow directives “that she believes are dishonest and harmful to her students.” She’s asking the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio to force school officials to reinstate her.

Advertisement

“Vivian loves her students and wants what’s best for them,” said Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal organization representing Geraghty in her lawsuit. Langhofer told The Washington Post that “the district really had no interest in doing what was best for teachers and students but instead went on a crusade to compel this ideological conformity on the issue of sex and gender.”

School officials dispute that. In a letter to parents and staff, the school board’s president, Christopher Goff, vowed Thursday to “vigorously defend” the district against Geraghty’s accusations as he urged patience during a situation involving “polarizing issues, which draw emotional reactions that can tear a school community apart.”

“This district always will strive to provide a safe, comfortable environment for all of our nearly 6,000 students in which to learn,” district officials said in an email to The Post.

At the start of the school year, two students requested on Aug. 16 that Geraghty participate in their social transition by using names associated with their gender identities rather than their legal names, her lawsuit states. Social transitioning is the process by which transgender people, often teenagers, adopt names and pronouns that match their gender identity, which they can express in other ways such as wearing new clothes or cutting their hair differently.

Advertisement

On Aug. 22, a school counselor emailed Geraghty and other teachers, instructing them to comply with the students’ request, the suit alleges.

But that violated Geraghty’s “sincerely held religious beliefs,” she claimed.

Her “faith teaches her that God immutably creates each person as male or female; these two distinct, complementary sexes reflect the image of God; and rejection of one’s biological sex is a rejection of the image of God within that person,” the suit states. Using the students’ pronouns “would violate biblical commands against dishonesty and lying,” it adds.

In 2018, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a policy that “variations in gender identity and expression are normal aspects of human diversity, and binary definitions of gender do not always reflect emerging gender identities.”

Advertisement

“We encourage families, schools and communities to value every child for who they are in the present, even at a young age,” Cora Breuner, chairperson for the academy’s committee on adolescence, said in a news release at the time.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, Geraghty approached Kacy Carter, Jackson Memorial Middle School’s principal, “in the hope of reaching a solution that would allow her to continue teaching without violating her religious beliefs and constitutional rights,” the suit states. She told him that she wouldn’t address the students by their pronouns, leading Carter to allegedly convene a meeting between the two of them and Monica Myers, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Geraghty was told “to put her beliefs aside as a public servant” and use the students’ proper pronouns and new names, according to the suit. Not doing so would amount to insubordination, Myers allegedly said, and “continuing to teach without violating her beliefs would ‘not work in a district like Jackson.’”

Advertisement

When Geraghty said she wouldn’t change her mind, Carter sent her back to her classroom, the suit states.

Around 10:30, the principal summoned her back to his office where he and Myers allegedly told her that if she wouldn’t change her stance, she had to resign immediately. Geraghty argued that forcing her to resign would violate her constitutional rights, the lawsuit states.

But Myers insisted, according to the suit.

“Unwilling to violate her convictions and believing she had no other choice, Ms. Geraghty tendered her resignation,” the suit states.

She was allegedly escorted out of the school.

School officials should have worked with Geraghty to find a “reasonable accommodation” that would allow her to address the students in a way that wouldn’t cause harm without violating her own religious beliefs, Langhofer told The Post. One option would have been to allow her to refer to students by their last names, he said.

Advertisement

Instead, they resorted to “summarily terminating her,” the suit alleges.

And she hasn’t taught since, which she claims has caused her “irreparable harm.” Geraghty has applied to several teaching jobs since she left Jackson schools but had no success in landing any of them, according to the Alliance Defending Freedom. Instead, she’s working at a local coffee shop.

“She wants to be back into the classroom teaching English,” Langhofer said. “It’s what she loves to do.”

GiftOutline Gift Article