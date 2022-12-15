He flew a ‘thin blue line’ flag to honor his son. His HOA banned it.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tom DiSario flew a “thin blue line” flag outside his house in Pataskala, Ohio, nearly every day for 5½ years to honor his police chief son who was gunned down in the line of duty. On Nov. 16, he lowered the flag — begrudgingly. DiSario, who is in his mid-60s, hopes the concession is a temporary defeat in a months-long battle with his homeowners association over whether he can publicly display the tribute to his slain son.

Last week, DiSario sued the Cumberland Crossing Homeowners Association and Omni Community Association Managers, alleging they violated his First Amendment rights when they threatened him with fines if he didn’t take down the flag, which they deemed “a political statement.” In his federal lawsuit, DiSario is asking a court in the U.S. District of Southern Ohio to block the homeowners association from punishing him if he raises the flag again.

“He was honoring his son for his service to his community, and he is being attacked because of it,” DiSario’s lawyer, James Bopp Jr., told The Washington Post.

David Dye, president of Omni, which manages the Cumberland Crossing HOA, did not respond to a request for comment from The Post on Tuesday. But in a July 5 letter to Bopp, Dye said that DiSario agreed to sacrifice some of his free-speech rights when he chose to move into a neighborhood governed by a homeowners association and its bylaws.

The “thin blue line” is a metaphor for law enforcement being the last line of defense preventing the social order from devolving into chaos. In 2014, a flag was created to symbolize the concept and express support for the pro-police “Blue Lives Matter” movement — a direct response to its namesake. Proponents say it’s a way to express support for law enforcement, while others deride it as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

DiSario’s son, Steven “Eric” DiSario, was gunned down while responding to a call about an active shooting at a nursing home on May 12, 2017. The gunman also fatally shot a nurse and a nurse’s aide before killing himself. Steven DiSario, a 38-year-old father of five who had a sixth child on the way, had been chief of the police department in Kirkersville, a small village east of Columbus, for only about three weeks when he died.

His father started flying the “thin blue line” flag outside his house in Cumberland Crossings that same month, according to the lawsuit. DiSario did so without issue until May of this year, when he received a “Deed Restriction Violation” notice from Omni. The management company told DiSario that his flag was “a political statement” and demanded that he remove it within 10 days, threatening fines or legal action if he did not, according to the May 13 letter.

“To be honest, when I saw the letter that people are fighting me over something very valuable to me and personal, I broke down and cried,” DiSario told the Newark Advocate at the time. “That’s how much it meant to me.”

So the flag stayed put, and DiSario started to fight Omni, rallying lawyers to send a June 27 letter to the company alleging violations of his First Amendment rights.

Dye, Omni’s president, argued in a July 5 response that DiSario, in moving to a neighborhood governed by a homeowners association and its bylaws, had agreed to limit his freedom-of-speech rights “as a fair exchange for his neighbors’ agreement to limit their right to express themselves, in manners that may be objectionable to him.”

Omni’s demand that DiSario remove the flag had nothing to do with disrespecting his son’s sacrifice, nor disregard for his death, Dye added. “Many of those involved in the operation of the HOA and in its management (the author of this letter, included) have a deep and abiding respect for the police, and mourn Mr. DiSario’s loss.”

But, Dye said, that was irrelevant when determining whether a flag or sign could remain.

“The HOA’s policies and procedures result in the exact same treatment for a sign that says ‘I love x’, as for a sign that says ‘I hate x’. Content is not relevant, and the Board does not judge enforcement based on content,” he wrote.

On Nov. 11, Omni sent another letter, informing DiSario that it would fine him $175 if he didn’t take down the flag and $5 for every day it stayed up. Five days later, he lowered the tribute to his dead son.

The neighborhood squabble had already bubbled up to the Ohio legislature. In August, two Republican lawmakers introduced legislation that would make it illegal for homeowners associations, mobile home park operators and landlords to restrict the display of the “thin blue line” flag, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Last month, the bill was referred to a state House of Representatives committee, according to the legislature’s website.

The “thin blue line” flag has been flown by white supremacists in recent years, becoming a controversial symbol.

In 2019, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) banned the flag from county buildings, saying he was trying to improve police-community relations. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) rebuked Elrich, saying he was “offended and disgusted” by the decision.

As protests and riots broke out across the country in the days after George Floyd was murdered in May 2020, sheriff’s deputies raised a “thin blue line” flag in front of the Hamilton County Jail in Cincinnati. A city councilman criticized the sheriff for escalating tensions by hoisting a “politically charged” symbol as thousands were protesting police brutality in the city’s streets. The sheriff’s office replaced it with an American flag.

Last year, the chief judge for Maryland’s district courts ordered court employees to stop wearing the symbol while at work after Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe complained that doing so jeopardized defendants’ rights to a fair trial.

Rachel Weiner, Clarence Williams, Rebecca Tan and Laura Meckler contributed to this report.

