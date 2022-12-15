A skier was buried by an avalanche. Then an off-duty medic happened by.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tom Elbrecht and his cattle dog mix Wiley were about 30 minutes into their Utah backcountry skiing Wednesday when they heard yelling. Elbrecht thought it was an animal until he clearly heard a word: “Help!” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He trudged toward the voice and found a 35-year-old man pinned perpendicular against a tree with only one arm and his head above the snow.

Elbrecht is a firefighter and medic with Salt Lake City’s Unified Fire Authority. He was able to make a two-minute phone call to 911 before the signal dropped.

“It was enough to get the ball rolling,” he told The Washington Post on Thursday.

Unified Police Department public information officer Sgt. Melody Cutler said they have not publicly identified the stuck skier but confirmed that the avalanche had broken his femur.

The avalanche occurred in Neffs Canyon, in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest — a 2.2-million-acre expanse that spans northern Utah and southwestern Wyoming. It was 200 feet across and two feet deep, according to a report from the Utah Avalanche Center. The UAC is one of the 14 backcountry avalanche centers run by U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service that report current conditions and track incidents.

Advertisement

Avalanches kill an average of 28 people every winter in the United States, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Elbrecht said he has been a backcountry skier for nearly a decade and knew the signs of an avalanche when he saw the skier. He said he quickly formed a plan that minimized the chances of triggering a second snow shift.

Snow from avalanches, which can move at speeds of 60 to 80 mph, can become solid like concrete when they stop, the federal emergency preparedness website says.

In addition to the remote location and risk of another avalanche, a snowstorm prevented rescuers from using a helicopter to free the man.

With helicopters unable to help, it took eight hours from the time Elbrecht saw the skier to when the man left for the hospital.

That presented another fundamental and deadly challenge: hypothermia.

Advertisement

The skier was dressed for physical activity, Elbrecht said, with a light middle layer and a waterproof shell. But the man was trapped within snow, and it was in the mid-20s on the mountain.

Elbrecht took a down jacket from the skier’s backpack and put it on the man. Realizing that may not be enough, Elbrecht shoved his own extra puffer down the skier’s clothing and placed his own vest and waterproof layer on the man’s legs to keep him warm.

“I wish I had more with me,” he said.

What he did have with him was Wiley, whom Elbrecht said has been his ski partner for the last three to four years. “He really took it in stride,” Elbrecht said. “For all he knew, we were just hanging out in the slope with a stranger.”

Elbrecht and Wiley stayed with the man until a snowmobile took the skier to an ambulance. Elbrecht said he was overcome with relief getting back to his car.

He is certainly used to high-pressure situations, but those typically last 30 minutes or less before patients are transported. Here he stumbled upon a significant medical emergency that lasted eight hours without any of the tools he would typically have available.

“It was pretty overwhelming for a while there. But it’s what we do,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article