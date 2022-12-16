Ex-Texas police officer convicted of manslaughter for shooting Black woman

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former Fort Worth police officer was convicted of manslaughter Thursday for the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, in her home. The deadly shooting by Aaron Dean, who is White, had inflamed racial tensions and set off local protests against law enforcement’s profiling of communities of color, months before the high-profile killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked national outrage. The sentencing phase of Dean’s trial begins Friday; he faces up to 20 years in prison.

“If you can’t feel safe in your own home, where can you feel safe?” Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener said in her closing arguments before the jury.

“All of the evidence in this case is demanding a guilty verdict,” she added.

Dean’s lawyers argued that he had acted in self-defense as Jefferson had a firearm. Her 11-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, testified that she did not aim her gun at the officer, though the Associated Press reported that Zion also said he did not remember the events in their entirety.

The former officer was charged with murder, but the jury did not convict him on that count, which in Texas carries a much higher sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment.

An attorney for Dean could not immediately be reached for comment early Friday.

Supporters of Jefferson gathered in the courtroom and said a prayer before the verdict was read out. Writing on Twitter, Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) called Dean’s conviction a step toward “accountability,” but added that police reform was necessary to keep all communities safe. The NAACP said on Twitter that “years of systemic issues that have robbed our communities of Men and Women” and urged changes to how policing is conducted.

On Oct. 12, 2019, Dean and a colleague visited Jefferson’s home after a neighbor called a non-emergency police hotline upon noticing the house’s door was open and the lights were on at night. Body-cam footage released by the police showed an officer shining a flashlight on a closed window before raising his gun.

“Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” the officer yells in the footage. Very shortly thereafter, he fires a shot through the window.

Deener said the officer did not give Jefferson enough time to comply. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the prosecution’s main witnesses was Zion, who said that his aunt was playing video games with him in the bedroom when she heard a noise outside. She grabbed her gun from her purse and went to the window holding it to her side, he said.

Moments later, she was on the ground “crying and shaking,” he said. Dean’s attorneys highlighted discrepancies between Zion’s statement in court and an earlier interview in which he said Jefferson had held up her gun. Later, during cross-examination, Zion said his aunt did not hold up the gun and that he did not recall saying that the firearm was raised in his initial interview.

The verdict, which comes three years after the deadly shooting, was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic and a change of judges. The trial began earlier this month.

Jefferson’s killing came the same month that Amber Guyger, a White ex-police officer in Dallas, was convicted of killing her unarmed black neighbor, Botham Jean, whom she shot after mistaking his apartment for her own.

Jefferson was a graduate from Louisiana’s Xavier University and worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales. A crowdfunding campaign for the family said that they had to leave their homes and take time off their jobs to live near the courtroom so they could attend the trial.

Black Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate of White Americans, according to The Washington Post’s police shootings database.

Derek Hawkins and Paulina Villegas contributed reporting.

