A cat named Mimi went missing in 2012. She just turned up at a shelter.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Richard and Maria Price got a call from a New York area code last week, the couple — who now live in Spain — figured it was just another spam call. But then the phone ran again, the same number popping up on the screen. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Did you used to own a black-and-white cat?” the person on the other end asked them.

They had — a fluffy, skittish cat named Mimi. But they hadn’t seen her in a decade.

Mimi went missing in 2012 after fleeing through an open door, two years after the Price family had adopted her. They’d spent more than a year searching around New York, but to no avail, and had lost hope that they’d ever reunite with her. Last year, the couple moved to Valencia, Spain after Richard Price retired. They brought along three cats they’d adopted since losing Mimi: Patch, Tiny and Groot.

But on Dec. 5, someone from Miller Place, N.Y., where Mimi had gone missing a decade ago, brought her to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. Workers there found the cat had a microchip, which identified her owners. They called the Price family that day at the same phone number they had when they lived in New York.

“This is an incredibly rare Christmas miracle,” Richard Price told The Washington Post.

Mimi caught his eye in 2010 at a Long Island adoption center. A black cat with a bib of white fur beneath her chin, Price said she was “beautiful beyond compare.”

Advertisement

Before officially adopting Mimi, he visited the center few times during his lunch hour to see her. The tuxedo cat was shy at first, hiding until Price would go inside the adoption center’s enclosure and sit on the floor. He’d place his hand near Mimi’s hiding spot until she came out and allowed him to pet her.

“You could see she wanted people. She wanted a family, she was just sort of scared about it all,” Price said. “So it just sort of won my heart over.”

Previously a feral cat, Mimi was around two years old when she was adopted and brought to their East Setauket, N.Y., home, Price said. But shortly after, in 2012, the Prices left Mimi with a family member in nearby Miller Place while they vacationed.

When they came back, she was gone.

The family member had opened the door of their home to leave, and Mimi had zipped between their feet and fled, disappearing into the brush outside, Price said.

Advertisement

Distraught, Price quickly launched a search for his beloved cat, posting fliers around Miller Place and neighboring areas. He visited local animal shelters and looked at feral cat colonies behind supermarkets. But after more than a year, he’d given up any hope that he and his wife would reunite with Mimi.

In the 10 days since they found out the cat was still alive, Price has been getting calls from people in Miller Place filling him in on possible Mimi sightings over the years. As far as he knows, Mimi had become a vagabond in Miller Place, bouncing between neighborhoods and finding people who’d feed her.

Julia Ray and her father, Lawrence, were among them. Mimi constantly popped up in their gazebo, often found snuggled in the cushion of one of the outdoor chairs or in the heated home they set up for her during the winter, Julia Ray, 23, said.

Advertisement

They saw Mimi’s ear had been tipped, referring to a mark on feral cats’ ear that signify they have been spayed or neutered, and veterinarians told them she was probably a community cat who lived outside, and had no owner.

“She was happy outside, so we just kind of let her be,” Ray said.

For years, she and her father called the cat “Kitty.” Through severe storms and bitter winters, she kept coming back, and the Rays fed her whenever they saw her.

Even after Julia Ray left for college, her father kept taking care of the cat until he died in April. His house was sold earlier this month.

“I almost considered selling the house on the condition that you had to be good to the cat and feed it,” Julia Ray said.

But luckily, she didn’t need to. Mimi had found another Miller Place resident who took on the duty: Gary Guiseppone. A couple weeks ago, Guiseppone noticed that Mimi’s fur was matted. Worried she’d gotten caught in brush or tree branches, Guiseppone brought her to Brookhaven on Dec. 5.

Advertisement

He expected to pick her up later that day, but then the shelter called and told him that they’d found Mimi’s owners.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was thrilled.”

Now Richard and Maria Price had a new mission: getting Mimi to Spain. Richard Price is heading back to the United States next month to pick her up. For now, Mimi is staying with his sister and niece.

Price said he doubts Mimi will remember him. And he’s betting that, at first, she’ll hide from him like she did all those years ago.

But he’ll place his hand nearby, he said, and hopes she’ll come out and get reacquainted.

GiftOutline Gift Article